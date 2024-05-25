  • home icon
  • "Careful, now": League of Legends LoLdle answers 689 (Sunday, May 26, 2024)

"Careful, now": League of Legends LoLdle answers 689 (Sunday, May 26, 2024)

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 25, 2024 21:27 GMT
LoLdle answers for May 26, 2024
The LoLdle answers for May 26, 2024 are here (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 689th edition are here. The game's puzzles test your knowledge of LoL champions. This title's clues offer details associated with those characters. You must make the correct connections when piecing together LoLdle's puzzles. Without further ado, here is this game's quote riddle for May 26, 2024:

"Careful, now. I bite."

Ziggs, Cassiopeia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 689th edition (May 26, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 26, 2024 edition are as follows:

  • Classic: Ziggs
  • Quote: Cassiopeia
  • Ability: Poppy, Bonus: Passive
  • Emoji: Sona
  • Splash art: Ryze, Bonus: Pirate Ryze

Ziggs is the solution for May 26's Classic riddle. He is a champion from Zaun, belonging to the universe of League of Legends since 2012.

The Quote riddle mentions "I bite," which is a reference to Cassiopeia. Poppy's Ability puzzle features her Passive ability named "Iron Ambassador." She is a great champion among LoL Junglers. Sona is part of the emoji puzzle, and most players should easily recognize Ryze's Pirate splash art in the last riddle.

Read more: LPL Summer 2024 schedule

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

youtube-cover

Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra
  • LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV
  • LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks
  • LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah
  • LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz
  • LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger
  • LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus
  • LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth
  • LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami
  • LoLdle 679 (May 16): Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma
  • LoLdle 678 (May 15): Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra
  • LoLdle 677 (May 14): Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi
  • LoLdle 676 (May 13): Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna
  • LoLdle 675 (May 12): Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus
  • LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin
  • LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne
  • LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves
  • LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna

The answers to the 690th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 27, 2024.

