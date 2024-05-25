"Careful, now": League of Legends LoLdle answers 689 (Sunday, May 26, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 689th edition are here. The game's puzzles test your knowledge of LoL champions. This title's clues offer details associated with those characters. You must make the correct connections when piecing together LoLdle's puzzles. Without further ado, here is this game's quote riddle for May 26, 2024:

"Careful, now. I bite."

Ziggs, Cassiopeia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 689th edition (May 26, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 26, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Ziggs

: Ziggs Quote : Cassiopeia

: Cassiopeia Ability : Poppy, Bonus : Passive

: Poppy, : Passive Emoji : Sona

: Sona Splash art: Ryze, Bonus: Pirate Ryze

Ziggs is the solution for May 26's Classic riddle. He is a champion from Zaun, belonging to the universe of League of Legends since 2012.

The Quote riddle mentions "I bite," which is a reference to Cassiopeia. Poppy's Ability puzzle features her Passive ability named "Iron Ambassador." She is a great champion among LoL Junglers. Sona is part of the emoji puzzle, and most players should easily recognize Ryze's Pirate splash art in the last riddle.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra

Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV

Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks

Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah

Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz

Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger

Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus

Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth

LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami

Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami LoLdle 679 (May 16): Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma

Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma LoLdle 678 (May 15): Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra

Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra LoLdle 677 (May 14): Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi

Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi LoLdle 676 (May 13): Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna

Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna LoLdle 675 (May 12): Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus

Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin

Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne

Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves

Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna

The answers to the 690th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 27, 2024.

