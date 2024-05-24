"Just yordling around": League of Legends LoLdle answers 688 (Saturday, May 25, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 688th edition are here. These online riddles test your familiarity with champions in Riot Games' popular game. The hints provided are related to different aspects of the characters depicted, and you have to use your wits when making the connections. Here's the quote riddle for May 25, 2024:

"Just yordling around. Is that what yordles say?"

Soraka, Neeko, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 688th edition (May 25, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 25, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Soraka

: Soraka Quote : Neeko

: Neeko Ability : Kled, Bonus : Passive

: Kled, : Passive Emoji : Nami

: Nami Splash art: Lissandra, Bonus: Coven Lissandra

Soraka is the answer to May 25's Classic puzzle. She is a champion from Targon who was introduced to the League of Legends universe in 2009.

Neeko's reference to "yordling around" reveals her connection to the Quote puzzle. The Ability puzzle highlights Kled and his Passive ability named "Skaarl, the Cowardly Lizard."

Nami is featured in the emoji puzzle. She is a well-known champion for the Support role. As for the last puzzle, most players should easily recognize Lissandra's Coven splash art.

Read more: LPL 2024 Summer Split schedule

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV

Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks

Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah

Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz

Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger

Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus

Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth

LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami

Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami LoLdle 679 (May 16): Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma

Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma LoLdle 678 (May 15): Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra

Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra LoLdle 677 (May 14): Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi

Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi LoLdle 676 (May 13): Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna

Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna LoLdle 675 (May 12): Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus

Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin

Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne

Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves

Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna

The answers to the 689th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 26, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback