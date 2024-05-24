"Just yordling around": League of Legends LoLdle answers 688 (Saturday, May 25, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 688th edition are here. These online riddles test your familiarity with champions in Riot Games' popular game. The hints provided are related to different aspects of the characters depicted, and you have to use your wits when making the connections. Here's the quote riddle for May 25, 2024:
"Just yordling around. Is that what yordles say?"
Soraka, Neeko, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 688th edition (May 25, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 25, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Soraka
- Quote: Neeko
- Ability: Kled, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Nami
- Splash art: Lissandra, Bonus: Coven Lissandra
Soraka is the answer to May 25's Classic puzzle. She is a champion from Targon who was introduced to the League of Legends universe in 2009.
Neeko's reference to "yordling around" reveals her connection to the Quote puzzle. The Ability puzzle highlights Kled and his Passive ability named "Skaarl, the Cowardly Lizard."
Nami is featured in the emoji puzzle. She is a well-known champion for the Support role. As for the last puzzle, most players should easily recognize Lissandra's Coven splash art.
Read more: LPL 2024 Summer Split schedule
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer
Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah
- LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz
- LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus
- LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami
- LoLdle 679 (May 16): Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma
- LoLdle 678 (May 15): Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra
- LoLdle 677 (May 14): Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi
- LoLdle 676 (May 13): Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna
- LoLdle 675 (May 12): Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus
- LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne
- LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves
- LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna
The answers to the 689th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 26, 2024.
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!