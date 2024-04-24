CaseOh's 5 most viral livestream moments of all time

Popular Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and content creator, Case "CaseOh," has rapidly risen to prominence within the streaming community. Over the past year, his following has skyrocketed, reaching almost four million followers, a remarkable feat considering he had only about 100K followers last year. The streamer has engaged in numerous notable collaborations and garnered attention from across the internet. His streams have also frequently been filled with viral moments.

This article will highlight five such incidents captured during Case's live streams.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

5 viral moments involving Twitch streamer CaseOh

1) Dr DisRespect responds to CaseOh and Jynxzi

Dr DisRespect responds to Jynxzi and CaseOh after their comments about old streamers (Image via X and Instagram/Dr DisRespect)

In February 2024, on the Jynxzi podcast, CaseOh discussed the rarity of 40-year-old streamers, jokingly mentioning that there aren't many in that age group actively streaming. They suggested that they would be chilling in their 40s, except for Dr DisRespect, whom Jynxzi labeled as the "oldest big streamer."

This was promptly noticed by the two-time champion, Dr DisRespect, who, true to his charismatic and troll-worthy persona, took to his X.com account to playfully call out the duo. He humorously stated that he is 26 years old, not 40.

2) Jokes about a lawsuit against Ninja

Ninja and CaseOh react to each other (Image via Twitch/Ninja and CaseOh)

CaseOh has a substantial physical build. In a February 2024 stream, Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" made a sarcastic joke, likening Case's name to "Queso," the Tex Mex appetizer, suggesting that Case enjoys indulging in food, given his large stature. He said:

"Tell me that CaseOh, his name, is 'Queso.' The cheese. Because he is so massive."

Case saw the clip and responded during a stream in April. Upon seeing the clip, he comically stated that he would pursue legal action against Ninja for comparing his name to a food item.

3) LosPollosTV calls out CaseOh

LosPollosTV's beef with Case explained (Image via WikiTubia and Kick/LosPollosTV)

Moving on to a more controversial side of the streamer, back in December 2023, Louis "LosPollosTV," a Twitch and Kick streamer, took to his stream to call out Case. According to Louis, Case had based much of his online personality on the streamer. He said:

"Dude copied my stream. The way I act, the way I talk. I'm not talking about how he plays video games. I'm not talking about that. You know what I'm talking about. The clips that blew him up. That sh*t was all straight ripped. Copied. Not his personality."

Despite the allegations, Case hasn't responded yet. LosPollosTV, of course, isn't someone to shy away from controversy. There will likely be a further update on the issue.

4) Completes Outlast in one stream

Those familiar with Case will know that the streamer is an aficionado of horror or survival games. One of his most popular streams, in fact, his most viewed video (four million views at the time of writing) on YouTube, was when he attempted and completed Outlast, a 2013 first-person survival horror video game.

The entire VOD of his gameplay is up on his YouTube channel. It took him approximately three-and-a-half hours to complete the entire run, making it a viral stream and video. He has also completed other horror titles, such as Five Nights at Freddy's and Fears to Fathom.

5) Breaks his chair while playing FNAF

As mentioned, Case is a prolific streamer of horror or survival games. One of his streams in May 2023 went viral when he was playing Five Nights at Freddy's. In the clip, the streamer was seen engaging in the game but comically dropped to the floor after he broke his chair and his monitor fell. The streamer exclaimed:

"Yo, that almost killed me. (The streamer falls from his chair) Yo, my monitor fell! Yo! My chair broke! Yo, my chair broke!"

The comical reaction, coupled with the spontaneous mishap, perfectly encapsulated what the streamer is all about. The clip has since accrued over 50K views on Twitch.