Casualty of War: The Toy Vanaheim Favor walkthrough in God of War Ragnarok

Casualty of War is a series of Favors that Kratos undertakes for some spirits spread over the Vanaheim realm in God of War Ragnarok. All in all, there is five Casualty of War Favors to complete, and these are simple side quests that involve retrieving certain lost items back to the spirits.

Casualty of War: The Toy is one such Favor where Kratos needs to locate a spirit named Andor and assist him in finding a lost toy. This guide is about the Casualty of War: The Toy Vanaheim Favor, its whereabouts, and its rewards.

Everything about the Casualty of War: The Toy Vanaheim Favor explained from location to rewards in God of War Ragnarok

Head to the marked location in the image to reach up to the location where The Toy Favor begins in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Before activating the Casualty of War: The Toy Vanaheim Favor, players must ensure that they have completed the "Return of the River" and "Scent of Survival" Favors and have changed the water levels of the Crater region.

Once the crater has flooded, head to the location of the Nornir Chest in the Jungle area, and look for a shore. Near the shore, Kratos comes across a spirit named Andor.

Interact with Andor and pick up the first half of the toy lying there on the shore to activate this Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

Finding the other half of the toy

Head towards the Mystic Gateway in the Jungle region and get into a boat. Once inside the boat, row forward and take a right turn, where you’ll find a dock to anchor. Leave your boat behind and use the stairs to go upstairs, which leads to an open area.

Players will encounter a couple of trolls and two Nokkens resistings. Destroy the Nokkens and then deal with the Trolls. Once the enemies have been dealt, pick up the purple glowing item lying on the ground in the open area.

This is the other half of the toy that Kratos is after. The Favor successfully finishes once Kratos returns to the spirit and hands over the missing toy piece.

Casualty of War: The Toy Vanaheim Favor Rewards

Upon completing The Toy Vanaheim Favor, Kratos wins 500 XP points, and Atreus gets 125 XP points. Along with the XP points, players will also get an Amulet Enchantment called Fossilised Keepsake.

This sums up our Casualty of War: The Toy guide, which takes place in the Vanaheim realm of God of War Ragnarok. We hope you find this helpful walkthrough.

What are Favors, and how many are there in God of War Ragnarok?

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.



Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE!On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us. Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do 💙 https://t.co/N7IR9p2jCD

Favors are side quests in God of War Ragnarok. All in all, there are 47 Favors spread across all the nine realms of GOW Ragnarok. They can range from complex tasks, such as defeating tough bosses, to mindlessly simple tasks, such as retrieving lost items.

Completing Favors grants Kratos and his companions, whether Freya or Atreus, a ton of XP points, which can be used to craft upgrades and learn new skills and weapon abilities.

Casualty of War Favors is a set of five similar quests about finding missing items for dead souls that Kratos has to undertake in the Vanaheim realm. They are The Brooch, The Stein, The Toy, The Hourglass, and The Scroll.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes