Within the vast realm of Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok, there exist five lost spirits for whom Kratos needs to find certain missing items. These side quests or Favors, as they are called in Ragnarok, are termed the Casualty of Wars.

The Hourglass is one such Casualty of War Favor that Kratos needs to undertake for a spirit named Skarde.

Unlike the other Casualty of War Favors, which are fairly easy to complete, The Hourglass involves taking down a dragon and solving an environmental barrier. This God of War Ragnarok guide will walk you through all the necessary steps to finish this favor easily.

Completing The Hourglass Vanaheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok

Location of the Casualty of War: The Hourglass Favor in Vanaheim realm (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

To begin The Hourglass Favor, players must visit the Sinkhole area of the Vanaheim realm and speak to the spirit named Skarde.

To reach the spirit's location, head to the Mystic Gates near the Sinkhole area entrance. Use the Blades of Chaos to climb up the wall on the left until you reach an open area.

Once players step foot in the open area, a dragon appears. Use the Draupnir Spear to take it down and avoid its flaming attacks whenever possible. Once the dragon has been slain, move forward till you come across a gate. Raise the gate by pulling the chain and jumping to the other side.

Some vines will block the path, and players must use their Sigil Arrows and Blades of Chaos to burn them. Now, use the Leviathan Axe’s freezing ability on the poison totem lying in front to slide through a crack in the wall. Skarde will be waiting on the other side.

After speaking with the spirit in God of War Ragnarok, Kratos will be instructed to find his missing hourglass.

Finding the missing hourglass piece

Dodge the fire-spitting dragons in the underground area to reach up to the missing hourglass piece (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Head back to the Mystic Gateway located near the Sinkhole entrance. Once there, get into a boat and row your way up the river after making an immediate right turn. The road leads back to the area where Kratos had dealt with the dragon, but on the other side.

Players will find that a gate is blocking the river ahead. To open this blockage, they must dock their boat, head up to the big gate, and raise it using the chain. Once the path ahead has been cleared, keep moving down the river until you come across another open area to the left.

Dock your boat to the beach on the left and move inside the underground zone located in front. Brace yourself for a few enemies and a fire-blowing dragon. The fire-spitting dragons in this underground area are mostly environmental hazards that can be easily avoided.

At the end of the underground area lies a ledge. Hop on top of the ledge to face another dragon head-on. Use the Draupnir Spear on a weak spot on the wall to collapse the roof to prevent this dragon from burning you.

The missing hourglass will be lying in front of the dragon as a glowing item. Pick up the glowing item and head back to the spirit to complete Casualty of War: The Hourglass Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

Casualty of War: The Hourglass Vanaheim Favor rewards

This sums up our Hourglass Favor guide, which takes place in the Vanaheim realm of God of War Ragnarok. Upon completing this Favor, Kratos earns 500 XP points, and Atreus gets 125 XP points. Players also get an Amulet Enchantment.

