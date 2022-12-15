God of War Ragnarok: Casualty of War The Stein Favor walkthrough

The Casualty of War in God of War Ragnarok is a series of five Favors or side quests that Kratos has to complete in Vanaheim. These Favors are given by spirits spread across the realm and often involve fetching missing items.

One such Favor is called The Stein and is given to Kratos by a ghost named Magnus in God of War Ragnarok. This guide aims to walk you through all the necessary steps to complete this Favor in Vanaheim.

You must complete the Scent of Survival side quest before starting Casualty of War's The Stein Favor in God of War Ragnarok

Head to the Jungle area behind the Dam to meet Magnus and activate the Casualty of War: The Stein Favor in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

To activate any of the Casualty of War Favors, you must complete a side quest called Scent of Survival, which gives access to the Crater region.

To reach the location of the Casualty of War: Stein Favor, head to the Jungle Dam area of the Vanaheim realm. Behind the Jungle Dam, you can activate two Favors: What Lies Below Vanaheim and Casualty of War's The Stein.

Look for a spirit named Magnus in the same location, and interact with it to activate The Stein Favor. This side quest requires you to find the other half of Mead Stein for Magnus.

To begin, you must interact with a glowing purple object right in front of Magnus. Once it has been picked, you will need to find the other half of Mead Stein.

Finding the other half of Mead Stein

Exit the Jungle Dam area via a crack in the wall. Look for an elevator and head down to reach a path. Follow the path until you come across a boat waiting on the docks located on the right-hand side.

Row the boat toward the northeastern side until you see a large Celestial Alter in the distance. At this point, look toward the right-hand side to find another boat anchored in. On the distant shore, you will see the Jungle Mystic Gateway. Travel to the Western Plains region using this Mystic Gateway.

From the Western Mystic Gateway, head down to a large area located in the East and go all the way up to the river. Get into a boat and row south toward the small island. You can stop on the island to find a treasure map called A Scar is Born, which serves as a collectible in God of War Ragnarok.

Row past the islands and head west until you come across a beach on the right-hand side. Dock the boat on this beach and move up to a Dreki’s layer. This is also the Dreki you need to kill to complete In the Dead of the Night Favor.

Defeat the Blue Dreki and look for a pink glowing item lying on the ground while facing north. Collect the pink glowing item to successfully complete the Casualty of War: The Stein Favor.

Casualty of War's The Stein Favor rewards

Picking up the glowing missing half of the Mead Stein immediately completes the Favor ( Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Upon completing Casualty of War's The Stein Favor in God of War Ragnarok, Kratos will get 500 XP, while Atreus will receive 125 XP. In addition, players will also get a Kinetic Resilience Amulet Enchantment.

