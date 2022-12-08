God of War Ragnarok: How to complete What Lies Below Vanaheim Favor

What Lies Below Vanaheim is a Favor in God of War Ragnarok, where Kratos has to defeat a few Dreki monsters. This particular side quest can be divided into two objectives. First and foremost, Kratos needs to find the location of the Dreki monsters, and then, slay them both to complete the Favor.

This guide will walk you through all the steps needed to take in order to finish this particular Favor easily.

Complete What Lies below Vanaheim Favor: Walkthrough in God of War Ragnarok, locations, boss fight, and rewards

Head to the red horseshoe mark shown on the image to find the Favor location (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Before attempting What Lies Below Vanaheim Favor, players need to make sure that they have already completed the Return of the River Favor, where Kratos lowers the dam and changes the water level of the Vanaheim realm.

Once the Return of the River Favor is completed, Kratos will need to head back to the dam near the jungle area of the Vanaheim realm. There, players will come across a Dreki preying on a Gullon. This is when the Favor What Lies Below Vanaheim is automatically begun. This side quest involves hunting down the Dreki monsters that have been terrorizing the Vanaheim realm.

Finding the Drekis

Crack open the wall by hurling the Draupnir Spear at the weak spot to reveal the hidden chamber (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Opening the Dam during the Return of River Favor opens up a new path on the left-hand side of the area. Head to the platform on the left-hand side, and once you're there, look towards the right.

You should be able to see a weak point on the wall. Use the Draupnir Spear at that spot to crack open a gap. Now, swing over the gap using the Blades of Chaos to drop into the area below.

Once you drop down, the boss fight will begin. Instead of one, two Drekis will be present in the area, both of which Kratos will have to fight simultaneously.

Slaying the Dreki monsters

Seeing as Kratos has to deal with two Drekis at the same time, it’s a moderately difficult boss fight in God of War Ragnarok. In general, it's safer to take down one Dreki first rather than opt for a strategy where Kratos deals damage to both of them together.

Be mindful of the yellow Dreki monster as it has a powerful elemental attack involving electricity, which can leave Kratos paralyzed for two seconds if it lands. To avoid this, you should defeat the yellow Dreki first.

Next, you should be careful of both the Drekis' mouths and dodge their biting attacks whenever possible. If you'd like to deal damage to both Drekis, using the Blades of Chaos as your main weapon is the best option.

The What Lies Below Vanaheim Favor ends as soon as players slay both the Drekis.

Rewards for completing the What Lies Below Vanaheim Favor

Upon completing the What Lies Below Vanaheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok, Kratos will receive 1500 XP points, and Atreus will get a total of 375 XP points. This sums up our God of War Ragnarok guide for the What Lies Below Vanaheim Favor.

God of War Ragnarok was released exactly a month ago on November 9, 2022. Within one week, Sony’s action-adventure title became the fastest selling game in PlayStation history with over 5.1 million copies sold. As for the upcoming Game Awards event, God of War Ragnarok is the most nominated title across all categories, including the Game of the Year award.

