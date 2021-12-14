“Caught me off guard”: DrDisRespect has an amusing encounter with a fan

While walking down the hall with a beer in his hand, DrDisRespect, a popular video game streamer, ran into a fan who managed to make him chuckle as he took a sip. DrDisRespect wore his classic attire with sunglasses, headphones, and iconic mustache, making him easy to pick out from the crowd.

One fan of his decided to walk right up to him while filming and spoke an old reference to him, and the streamer couldn't find the words to make a witty comeback without laughing. As a well-known icon across the YouTube world, Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, better known by his online alias DrDisRespect, purposely dressed in his gaming gear to be in character.

DrDisRespect receives a subtle jeer in a surprise visit from a fan

The fan filmed DrDisRespect while drinking beer and commented on his choice of alcohol,

"Hey Doc, that's not a gin and tonic, what are you doing?"

Immediately after, DrDisRespect spat out some of his drink, coughed to clear his throat, and shared a heartfelt moment with the fan.

Patrick @ipaatrick Highlight of my night, meeting the 2x @DrDisrespect yayayaya but where’s the Gin and Tonic?!? #UFC269 Highlight of my night, meeting the 2x @DrDisrespect yayayaya but where’s the Gin and Tonic?!? #UFC269 https://t.co/V2a3dUwSTJ

"Ah, caught me off guard."

The reference made to the gin and tonic dates back to DrDisRespect's liking for the drink. He's made several comments involving gin and tonic and is thought to drink one as fuel for his style of gameplay across titles like PlayerUnknown's Battleground.

"The glory days."

The quote above is from a fan who reminisced about DrDisRespect's gin and tonic times on a Reddit feed where many stated they miss this version of him. Most of his fans can always relate to DrDisRespect's love for gin and tonic, as it's become a part of his character, leaving few to associate one without the other.

Clausen @ClausDaddy @drdisrespect if you want to use this as the official merch photo I totally understand. Gin and tonic, VSM. On brand, ready to slay. @drdisrespect if you want to use this as the official merch photo I totally understand. Gin and tonic, VSM. On brand, ready to slay. https://t.co/WGBGKGABCT

Naturally, when the fan from the video noticed DrDisRespect drinking an alcoholic beverage other than a gin and tonic, the opportunity for a witty joke couldn't be missed. While it made for a subtle laugh, DrDisRespect enjoyed the reference and grew a large grin on his face after regaining his composure.

