CDL 2023 Major V Tournament weekend Day 3: Lower bracket results, upcoming matches, schedule, and more

The CDL Major V's recent days have been a big success, with professionals competing for every chance to capture the grand prize. Eight teams were eliminated and gave up on their chances to win, while four were successful in moving on. With each passing squad, the stakes rise, and the pressure to win causes them to display spectacular performances.

The Grand Final is only a few hours away, and the format is best-of-seven, whereas all other matches use a best-of-five format. Now comes the moment of truth, who will dominate the CDL Major V tournament and take home the winner's trophy?

Atlanta Faze, Minnesota RØKKR, Toronto Ultra, and NY Subliners - Who will lift the CDL Major V trophy?

The last two days have produced excellent gameplay for viewers to enjoy. Every team performed at their best, yet some had to say goodbye to the Major V event.

Only four of the twelve teams succeeded in climbing the ladder. Throughout the journey, eight teams were eliminated. One of them, OpTic Texas, which dominated the CDL Stage V Qualifiers, went down in the Elimination Round 1 match against LA Thieves.

Elimination Round 2

Match 1 - New York Subliners (NYSL) vs. Vegas Legion (LV) (Embassy: NYSL 250 - LV 136, Hotel: NYSL 6 - LV 4, Hotel: NYSL 3 - LV 2)

Elimination Round 3

Match 1 - New York Subliners (NYSL) vs. Florida Mutineers (FLA) (Mercado: NYSL 250 - FLA 236, El Asilo: NYSL 6 - FLA 1, El Asilo: NYSL 3 - FLA 2)

(Mercado: NYSL 250 - FLA 236, El Asilo: NYSL 6 - FLA 1, El Asilo: NYSL 3 - FLA 2) Match 2 - Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) vs. Toronto Ultra (TOR) (Hotel: LAT 175 - TOR 250, Hotel: LAT 5 - TOR 6, Hotel: LAT 1 - TOR 3)

Winners Round 2

Match 1 - Minnesota RØKKR (MIN) vs. Florida Mutineers (FLA) (Fortress: MIN 250 - FLA 224, Mercado: MIN 6 - FLA 3, Expo: MIN 3 - FLA 1)

(Fortress: MIN 250 - FLA 224, Mercado: MIN 6 - FLA 3, Expo: MIN 3 - FLA 1) Match 2 - Toronto Ultra (TOR) vs. Atlanta Faze (ATL) (Fortress: TOR 216 - ATL 250, Embassy: TOR 6 - ATL 5, Expo: TOR 0 - ATL 3, Hotel: TOR 242 - ATL 250)

Call of Duty League @CODLeague



Will we see our first repeat winner of the season? Only 1 team that's made it to Sunday hasn't already won a Major...Will we see our first repeat winner of the season? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Only 1 team that's made it to Sunday hasn't already won a Major... 👀Will we see our first repeat winner of the season? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/oywksJUHTv

Schedule for Winner Finals

Sunday, May 28, 11:00 PM: Atlanta Faze (ATL) vs Minnesota RØKKR (MIN)

Schedule for Elimination Round 4

Monday, May 29, 12:30 AM: New York Subliners (NYSL) vs. Toronto Ultra (TOR)

Schedule for Elimination Finals

Monday, May 29, 2:00 AM: Winner of NYSL/TOR vs. Loser of ATL/MIN

Schedule for Grand Final

Monday, May 29, 3:30 AM: Winner of ATL/MIN vs. winner of Elimination Finals

The CDL Major V tournament's Grand Final is scheduled for Monday, May 29, at 3:30 AM.

