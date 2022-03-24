"CDPR are inexperienced amateurs" community voices concerns over The Witcher 4 fearing it will be Cyberpunk 2077 all over again

CD Projekt Red, with news of the upcoming The Witcher 4 game, has excited the gaming community. The Polish studio announced the news on Monday, and fans have been excited to see what the new saga will bring. Hopes are high due to the success of the trilogy, which featured Geralt of Rivia. However, some fans are pessimistic over what the game will bring following the development of Cyberpunk 2077.

The development of The Witcher 4 won't be straightforward by any means. The upcoming game will be built on Unreal Engine 5. The development process is expected to be complicated and many fear that there might be a repeat of what happened with Cyberpunk 2077.

After much hype and many delays, the futuristic RPG was released in a state that hardly pleased the fans. The most recent update at the start of the year has been a saving grace for Cyberpunk 2077. However, this journey is something that many Witcher fans don't want a repeat of.

Fans are afraid that the issues of Cyberpunk 2077 will be repeated with The Witcher 4's release

Since the terrible release state of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has tirelessly worked and improved the game. However, fans want the new Witcher game to be launched in a better state. A few users believe that the developers will again repeat the same mistakes.

FighterFPS @FighterFPS @oOStep_Oo

CDPR are inexperienced amateurs.

The Witcher 4 will come out broken again. @Okami13_ No one will ever forget Cyberpunk.CDPR are inexperienced amateurs.The Witcher 4 will come out broken again. @oOStep_Oo @Okami13_ No one will ever forget Cyberpunk.CDPR are inexperienced amateurs. The Witcher 4 will come out broken again.

The Witcher games occupy a special place in the hearts of many gamers. Quite naturally, the same players wouldn't want to see the new game released in an unfinished state.

丂ｲ乇ｱ 🌑 @oOStep_Oo @Okami13_ Lets not forget about Cyberpunk though, i dont want to hear it if it comes out broken @Okami13_ Lets not forget about Cyberpunk though, i dont want to hear it if it comes out broken

The upcoming game will be the start of a fresh storyline, but fans seem to think of it as the fourth release in the series. Many fans fear that the game will be plagued with the same bugs as Cyberpunk 2077.

🕷 @N0VAPRIME DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



(Source: A new ‘WITCHER’ game is in the works, and will be built on the Unreal Engine 5.(Source: thewitcher.com/en/news/42167/… A new ‘WITCHER’ game is in the works, and will be built on the Unreal Engine 5.(Source: thewitcher.com/en/news/42167/…) https://t.co/0GJ72TUI5n witcher 4 but it has the same issues as cyberpunk 2077 twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… witcher 4 but it has the same issues as cyberpunk 2077 twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

Some fans believe that REDengine is the one to blame for the poor launch of Cyberpunk 2077. They feel that The Witcher 4 being built on Unreal Engine 5 will lead to better results.

AnimeHeart 🇵🇷/🇺🇸 @AnimeHeart9 The Witcher 4 has been announced.

The game will be running on Unreal Engine 5 in partnership with Epic Games. I truly think it's a smart move considering what happened to Cyberpunk 2077 using their own engine.



Definitely have to play The Witcher 3! The Witcher 4 has been announced.The game will be running on Unreal Engine 5 in partnership with Epic Games. I truly think it's a smart move considering what happened to Cyberpunk 2077 using their own engine.Definitely have to play The Witcher 3! https://t.co/skfZNYtgnB

One fan hopes that the announcement of the game is not premature like Cyberpunk 2077.

James @GarionOrb @mrpyo1 @CyberpunkGame Hopefully they didn't announce it too early like they did Cyberpunk! @mrpyo1 @CyberpunkGame Hopefully they didn't announce it too early like they did Cyberpunk!

It seems that the goodwill of the studio has been greatly impacted by the issues with Cyberpunk 2077.

mysterirfan @mysterirfan @mrpyo1

As much as I love cdpr and still support them even with the backlash, I am not trusting them with "preorders". however, if the game gets positive feedback (in terms of how it runs) on release, ABSOLUTELY WEEK 1 BUY. @CyberpunkGame No.As much as I love cdpr and still support them even with the backlash, I am not trusting them with "preorders". however, if the game gets positive feedback (in terms of how it runs) on release, ABSOLUTELY WEEK 1 BUY. @mrpyo1 @CyberpunkGame No. As much as I love cdpr and still support them even with the backlash, I am not trusting them with "preorders". however, if the game gets positive feedback (in terms of how it runs) on release, ABSOLUTELY WEEK 1 BUY.

Elden Ring has seen one of the biggest releases ever in the gaming world. One fan hopes that CD Projekt Red will observe its development and take important lessons.

Joakim🇩🇰 @GunnersFAN_DK @mrpyo1 @CyberpunkGame Nope! Dont trust CDPR after the Cyberpunk release.. I really hope that CDPR takes a massive look at Elden Ring and the insane, amazing job Front Software has done here! Game of the decade @mrpyo1 @CyberpunkGame Nope! Dont trust CDPR after the Cyberpunk release.. I really hope that CDPR takes a massive look at Elden Ring and the insane, amazing job Front Software has done here! Game of the decade

Even the staunchest of Witcher fans seem to have been impacted by the poor launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

. @IntersticeNomad @mrpyo1 @CyberpunkGame I consider Witcher 3 as greatest video game in existence but still I won't buy day 1. @mrpyo1 @CyberpunkGame I consider Witcher 3 as greatest video game in existence but still I won't buy day 1.

There was another example of how fans of the studio were let down by Cyberpunk 2077's poor release.

DW aus HB @aus_dw @mrpyo1 @CyberpunkGame I bought Cyberpunk day one after the Witcher 3 masterpiece. I've learned my lesson and I will never ever buy a CD Projekt game day one again. @mrpyo1 @CyberpunkGame I bought Cyberpunk day one after the Witcher 3 masterpiece. I've learned my lesson and I will never ever buy a CD Projekt game day one again.

It's apparent that while one set of fans is cheery and hopeful, the other side is quite pessimistic. Cyberpunk 2077's poor launch may or may not be replicated by the release of The Witcher 4. In all probability, Epic will also work on assisting CD Projekt Red, which could be helpful for the studio.

Fans will have to wait for a while to get their hands on the next Witcher game. As far as the developers are concerned, the onus will be to learn the lessons and not repeat the mistakes of Cyberpunk 2077 while creating The Witcher 4.

Edited by Mayank Shete