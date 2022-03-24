"CDPR are inexperienced amateurs" community voices concerns over The Witcher 4 fearing it will be Cyberpunk 2077 all over again

CD Projekt Red, with news of the upcoming The Witcher 4 game, has excited the gaming community. The Polish studio announced the news on Monday, and fans have been excited to see what the new saga will bring. Hopes are high due to the success of the trilogy, which featured Geralt of Rivia. However, some fans are pessimistic over what the game will bring following the development of Cyberpunk 2077.
The development of The Witcher 4 won't be straightforward by any means. The upcoming game will be built on Unreal Engine 5. The development process is expected to be complicated and many fear that there might be a repeat of what happened with Cyberpunk 2077.
After much hype and many delays, the futuristic RPG was released in a state that hardly pleased the fans. The most recent update at the start of the year has been a saving grace for Cyberpunk 2077. However, this journey is something that many Witcher fans don't want a repeat of.
Fans are afraid that the issues of Cyberpunk 2077 will be repeated with The Witcher 4's release
Since the terrible release state of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has tirelessly worked and improved the game. However, fans want the new Witcher game to be launched in a better state. A few users believe that the developers will again repeat the same mistakes.
The Witcher games occupy a special place in the hearts of many gamers. Quite naturally, the same players wouldn't want to see the new game released in an unfinished state.
The upcoming game will be the start of a fresh storyline, but fans seem to think of it as the fourth release in the series. Many fans fear that the game will be plagued with the same bugs as Cyberpunk 2077.
Some fans believe that REDengine is the one to blame for the poor launch of Cyberpunk 2077. They feel that The Witcher 4 being built on Unreal Engine 5 will lead to better results.
One fan hopes that the announcement of the game is not premature like Cyberpunk 2077.
It seems that the goodwill of the studio has been greatly impacted by the issues with Cyberpunk 2077.
Elden Ring has seen one of the biggest releases ever in the gaming world. One fan hopes that CD Projekt Red will observe its development and take important lessons.
Even the staunchest of Witcher fans seem to have been impacted by the poor launch of Cyberpunk 2077.
There was another example of how fans of the studio were let down by Cyberpunk 2077's poor release.
It's apparent that while one set of fans is cheery and hopeful, the other side is quite pessimistic. Cyberpunk 2077's poor launch may or may not be replicated by the release of The Witcher 4. In all probability, Epic will also work on assisting CD Projekt Red, which could be helpful for the studio.
Fans will have to wait for a while to get their hands on the next Witcher game. As far as the developers are concerned, the onus will be to learn the lessons and not repeat the mistakes of Cyberpunk 2077 while creating The Witcher 4.