Charli D'Amelio criticized after being named Forbes' Social Media Person of the Year

A section of the internet was not happy after TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio claimed a prestigious Forbes gong.

The youngest member of the D'Amelio family snagged the coveted Social Media Person of the Year award at Forbes' annual Social Media Awards, much to the excitement of millions of her fans.

The joyous announcement was officially made by Charli D'Amelio's dad, Marc D'Amelio, on Twitter:

Forbes Social Media Awards 2020: 16-Year-Old TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Snags Person Of The Year - Forbes ⁦@charlidamelio⁩ ⁦@Forbes⁩ https://t.co/sg8rNTZcZp — Marc D'Amelio (@marcdamelio) December 27, 2020

While most of her fans were left ecstatic, another section of the online community seemed displeased that a TikToker had taken home a prestigious Forbes award.

I’m sorry but she doesn’t deserve it!!! there are people out there who work soooo hard ! — Chilling (@ColourfiyC) December 27, 2020

WHY WAS CHARLI DAMELIO FORBES PERSON OF THE YEAR — - (@taylorscarpaci_) December 28, 2020

As dissent began mounting online, the 16-year old's fans came out in large numbers to extend support to Charli D'Amelio, who they believe deserves every bit of the recognition she is getting.

Twitter reacts to Charli D'Amelio being named Forbes Person of the Year

Soon after news of her recent accomplishment went viral, several disgruntled Twitter users took to social media to protest her win, which they believe is "underserved" and a joke:

Charli : *renegades*



Forbes : yeah this is it, this is the person of the year me thinks https://t.co/7wrqKoZQ7b — alika (@halalpaynette) December 28, 2020

YOU ARE A FRAUD CHARLI! — Tanner Mitchell (@moneymitchtan) December 28, 2020

forbes really named charli d’amelio person of the year this girl gets everything — LG (@THECUTTlNGEDGE) December 28, 2020

Charli don’t deserve a thing I can’t believe she was complaining about not having 100M and now that she has it she’s like “yay thank you” LIKE BRUH — Toxic._.Sarah (@ToxicSarah2) December 27, 2020

She don’t deserve it — Rhynell Reese (@RhynellR) December 27, 2020

Nikki deserved it 🤨🤨🤨 Nikki has been though so much and gave Trans people a lot of visibility this year and Charli.... danced???? Idk not really groundbreaking — 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 // ( she/ her ) (@darlingjpm) December 27, 2020

So they chose a 16 year old that is literally only dancing to her phone, breaking covid lockdown rules instead of other creators that literally deserved it so much more like Nikkie, MrBeast, etc. 🙄🙄 Seems fair. — 𝐭𝐞𝐚 𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧' 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧' (@kellyscorner_) December 27, 2020

Excruciating boredom. — urdadswetdream (@saintlefuego) December 27, 2020

Its sad that some white girl can do the same few dance moves over and over again and get all this money and fame but what about the poc that actually created the dances? They get crickets. Smh — His V (@PanWithThePlan) December 27, 2020

Wait… really? So many break out creators and ya pick… Charli? — Bunk (@bunkboySF) December 27, 2020

Y’all literally gave her a 100 million subscribers, billions in advertisement views, and ignored the fact that her fame came from a dance she stole from an African American girl 🤣💀 Of course she’s Media Person of the Year — Vanessa B (@belessugly) December 27, 2020

🤮 the fact that Charli - A tiktoker is Forbes' person of the year I-. — Dorothea/Betty/James/Inez (@shesamanager) December 27, 2020

In light of mounting criticism, several fans came out in support of Charli D'Amelio. They highlighted her credentials at such a young age and the fact that she has a whopping 100 million followers on TikTok.

Charli does deserve it she has worked very hard she even said herself she had to go through many things in the social media life but look at her now a successful perr rson in life — Sophy🖤 (@Sophy87827133) December 28, 2020

WE LOVE YOU CHARLI 😇😇 YOU DESERVE IT MORE THAN ANYONE ❤❤❤❤❤😊😊😊 — LeaM (@LeaM36030542) December 27, 2020

Because no one did anything wrong..😂 it was a show it was set up to happen..that’s what all reality tv is, it’s all set up, the situation has been addressed many times..neither of them did anything wrong can we stop finding childish reason to hate on the d’amelios? 🥺 — realtable tweets (@_realityxtweets) December 28, 2020

D’amelios is family of year — Jef (@xcharlix04) December 27, 2020

I am very proud to be a fan of her, I will always support her — jo (@favcharl) December 27, 2020

Day four- Charli just know there are people who will try to bring you down but there are still others who love you and support you! Don’t ever let the hate bring you down, all the haters want to do is make you feel bad. I love you Charli ❤️@charlidamelio — sundaedunkin (@sundaedunkin) December 27, 2020

She does work hard for what she has! She has worked so hard and deserves everything she has!! Don’t put others down because you’re sorry for yourself! Lift others up and be happy for others!! Cmon y’all!! 🥺❤️ — realtable tweets (@_realityxtweets) December 28, 2020

Get a life. Also she more successful than you’ll ever be and she’s only 16 — yo mama (@CRIS__FYB_) December 28, 2020

While there is no doubt that her recent achievement is undoubtedly praiseworthy, it has left the internet sorely divided.

This is because Charli D'Amelio was caught in a social media storm a couple of months back, after she and her sister, Dixie, were accused of being ungrateful towards the family chef.

Soon after that fiasco, she reached the 100 million follower mark, which invited further scrutiny when it was alleged that she was buying her followers. The most common ground for criticism against Charli D'Amelio seems to be that at the end of the day, she is a TikToker who has become famous primarily due to viral dances, some of which are not her own creation.

This generalized perception often clouds the perspective of a section of the online community, which often criticizes her achievements.

Despite online criticism, Charli D'Amelio continues to be one of the biggest internet celebrities in the world today. The Connecticut native has an army of fans who continue to idolize her meteoric rise in entertainment.