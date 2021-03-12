Charli D'Amelio forced to delete latest TikTok video after getting harassed by comments claiming she would die soon

Charli D'Amelio was forced to delete her latest TikTok video after being relentlessly harassed by comments that shockingly claimed she would die soon.
The TikTok star recently released a snippet of a dance routine, much to the delight of her fans:
However, a couple of hours later, they were disappointed to see that she had surprisingly taken down the video.
This was primarily due to the barrage of hate comments directed at her, simply because a YouTube channel had recently predicted her death on March 12th, 2021.
The YouTube channel in question goes by the name of "2021 Vision" and seems to have only recently been created. The other two videos on its page are shockingly devoted to Charli D'Amelio's death.
Both are fake clips, with one talking about her alleged death in a car accident and the other of her supposed funeral taking place:
The shocking rumors of the TikTok sensation's death soon led to a mass outpouring of support on Twitter, with several fans condemning the unwarranted harassment directed at her.
Did Charli D'Amelio die? Fans extend support on Twitter as rumors run wild
Despite being the biggest TikTok star on the planet, Charli D'Amelio is no stranger to criticism. A large part of this has to do with the audience's perception of the TikTok industry in general.
Several of the 16-year-old's detractors often club her with the rest of the TikTok bandwagon, who they believe are merely privileged teens, lacking any "serious talent." This supposed theory has been particularly harsh upon Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie, often subjected to a barrage of online trolls.
However, her latest death rumor has been slammed as a distasteful attack upon a teenager who many believe hasn't really done anything wrong at all.
As a result of these swirling rumors, several online community members took to Twitter to extend support to her.
After facing overwhelming backlash in the aftermath of the family dinner controversy back in November 2020, Charli D'Amelio broke down on camera while addressing the relentless hate directed towards her.
With internet culture increasingly bordering on toxicity, fans of the Connecticut native were left disheartened and appalled to see her subject to an abhorrent death hoax.
As support continues to pour in online, fans will undoubtedly be hoping that she is fine.