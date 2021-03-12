Charli D'Amelio forced to delete latest TikTok video after getting harassed by comments claiming she would die soon

Charli D'Amelio was forced to delete her latest TikTok video after being relentlessly harassed by comments that shockingly claimed she would die soon.

The TikTok star recently released a snippet of a dance routine, much to the delight of her fans:

However, a couple of hours later, they were disappointed to see that she had surprisingly taken down the video.

This was primarily due to the barrage of hate comments directed at her, simply because a YouTube channel had recently predicted her death on March 12th, 2021.

THIS IS MESSED UP: Charli D’Amelio deletes her latest TikTok after getting harassed with hundreds of comments claiming she would die tomorrow. This after a YouTube channel made the claim in a viral video. Her fans reacted on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/LVCxHLJrS4 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 12, 2021

People in the comments speculating about the accuracy of the prediction. pic.twitter.com/LIbTGCOJjY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 12, 2021

The YouTube channel in question goes by the name of "2021 Vision" and seems to have only recently been created. The other two videos on its page are shockingly devoted to Charli D'Amelio's death.

Both are fake clips, with one talking about her alleged death in a car accident and the other of her supposed funeral taking place:

A list of videos on the channel (Image via 2021 Vision/YouTube)

The shocking rumors of the TikTok sensation's death soon led to a mass outpouring of support on Twitter, with several fans condemning the unwarranted harassment directed at her.

Did Charli D'Amelio die? Fans extend support on Twitter as rumors run wild

Despite being the biggest TikTok star on the planet, Charli D'Amelio is no stranger to criticism. A large part of this has to do with the audience's perception of the TikTok industry in general.

Several of the 16-year-old's detractors often club her with the rest of the TikTok bandwagon, who they believe are merely privileged teens, lacking any "serious talent." This supposed theory has been particularly harsh upon Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie, often subjected to a barrage of online trolls.

However, her latest death rumor has been slammed as a distasteful attack upon a teenager who many believe hasn't really done anything wrong at all.

As a result of these swirling rumors, several online community members took to Twitter to extend support to her.

char u are a wonderful person, i love you sm. you deserve the best!! <3 @charlidamelio — sweet ana (@celestmelio) March 12, 2021

@charlidamelio you gonna be okay we love you sm! <3 — ؘ (@fiImsrae) March 12, 2021

i love charli so much and it breaks my heart to see her getting hateful comments i just wanted to protect her from the world — mile (@charlifva) March 12, 2021

I just wish I could hug you and tell you that everything will be fine :(

I'm sorry that this is happening. WE LOVE YOU! @charlidamelio — ؘ (@charIivr) March 12, 2021

are people so inhumane, wishing the death of a 16 year old girl? dude, this is so sick wtf, charli doesn't deserve NOTHING of it, she deserves the world.

.@charlidamelio knows that we love you very much, nothing will happen to you, we will always be by your side, i love u much!! — nini.🤍 (@sweetchar09) March 12, 2021

because they hate a 16 year old girl? charli never does anything wrong she is so young and has to carry all this, you are sick if you think it is funny that she reads hate messages, the only thing they achieve is that charli is sad and hates herself, JUST STOP — fiamma🐼 (@velasmelio) March 12, 2021

if i ever had a day where i could switch up charli’s comment section on all of her platforms, i would. see, like look at her. she deserves the whole world & so much more. she’s such a precious beautiful angel that doesn’t deserve any of this :( 🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/5Ac3BHg8rY — marie 🪐 (@dameliosta) March 12, 2021

charli d'amelio it definitely doesn't deserve the hate it has. she's just a girl who dances and does her best to help people, she never did anything wrong. why do they do this to her? why? im so sad... we must be very affectionate with her right now. i hope she is fine :( — sweet ana (@celestmelio) March 12, 2021

tw// suicide

-

-

charli does NOT deserve this hate. she is a SIXTEEN year old girl who makes videos on tiktok. yet u people are telling her to kys ??? u are fcking disgusting. she is a sweet and kind person. u are an awful person if u left those disgusting comments. like wtf ??? — britt (@sourdrives) March 12, 2021

charli i’m sorry for you receiving hate, you're such a wonderful girl,you don't deserve any hate.always remember that you're very amazing and that there are many people who love you and support you and we’ll be always with you.i just wanted to be able to protect you from all evil — ✮ (@tracesnick) March 12, 2021

it's crazy how people are obsessed with a 16 year girl who just wanted to live their dream and their life — maria (@obrienley) March 12, 2021

please stop sending hate to charli, the fandom is exhausted from so much unnecessary hate for her, you don’t know how much it hurts, to see her taking all this unnecessary hate just because she has talent, she doesn't deserve it, in fact, nobody does. — duda. (@bleurcharli) March 12, 2021

charli goes thru so much shit every fucking day and the fact ppl KNOW that and continue to send as much hate as they can is disgusting to me. i truly hope charli knows how much we love her and how happy she makes us. i hope she's okay she deserves the world and so so so much more — ri loves mars (@dazzlecharli) March 12, 2021

it’s sad to see people bully Charli D’amelio bc she’s literally a CHILD who blew up overnight. she is not equipped to handle this. I don’t watch her content really but I’ve seen how much hate she gets and it just blows my mind — marjorie ʚ♡ɞ (@mlynnhorizons) March 11, 2021

tw// death

you don’t have to like charli but are you really that fuck up that you have to comment under this vid and wish her d!ath?? when this is a rumor.

she goes through so much shit everyday and people still decide to be fucking disgusting to her. get a life. pic.twitter.com/EXpt5OnG2U — elli (@livvbedumb) March 12, 2021

there's a yt chanel predicting famous pp's deaths and it said march 12, 2021 its charli d'amelio.



idc about charli but damn this is way too far... pic.twitter.com/Y0x84GNLbj — ًazlan ! -R- 3.12 (@c4tboygyu) March 11, 2021

Honestly people are so cruel. I’m not a fan by any means but she truly doesn’t deserve that wtf — t (@teresaal_) March 12, 2021

After facing overwhelming backlash in the aftermath of the family dinner controversy back in November 2020, Charli D'Amelio broke down on camera while addressing the relentless hate directed towards her.

With internet culture increasingly bordering on toxicity, fans of the Connecticut native were left disheartened and appalled to see her subject to an abhorrent death hoax.

As support continues to pour in online, fans will undoubtedly be hoping that she is fine.