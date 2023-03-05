Cheapest 86-rated cards to use in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (March 2023)

When it comes to 86-rated cards in FIFA 23, players have a variety of options. Interestingly, the base items have massively fallen in value since launch and can now be bought for much cheaper compared to a few months ago.

Several promo cards have been added to the list as some of them aren't quite as good qualitatively. Despite their boosted stats, these cards are rarely used by players in Ultimate Team. Hence, their valuations tend to be quite low in the FUT Market due to low demand and high supply.

If you are searching for the cheapest 86-rated cards in FIFA 23, it could be for two different reasons. You may be focusing on team building with a limited amount of coins. There’s some excellent value to be found in this price segment if you can scout properly. Or, you aim to get fodder for the different SBCs that appear every evening. Your aim would be to get the cards for as little as possible since you only need fodder for the challenges.

FIFA 23 players have a long list to choose from when searching for the cheapest 86-rated cards

It’s best to divide the entire pool of the cheapest 86-rated cards into two sections depending on their in-game purpose.

To start off, here are the cards that can be considered when building squads. The following cards may not be overpowered, but they can definitely be considered as FIFA 23 bargains.

Christopher Nkunku CF 17,000

Brahim Diaz Winter Wildcards CAM 17,000

Alessandro Bastoni FUT Centurions CB 18,000

Wilfried Singo Future Stars RWB 17,000

Jesus Navas Rulebreakers RB 18,000

Vinicius Jr LW 19,000

Mikel Merino CM Rulebreakers 21,000

Lorenzo Pellegrini FUT Centurions CAM 20,000

The above cards are among the cheapest 86-rated cards in FIFA 23, but they are effective picks. They have great stats for the amount they cost and mostly stay at or below the 20,000 mark. Some of their prices can fall further in the coming days, which makes them perfect for beginners.

The second category of the cheapest 86-rated cards includes items that can be bought only for their overalls. They help to fill spots in the different SBCs, and most of them cost between 15,000-16,000 FUT coins. Here are the ones you can consider:

· Ricardo Orsolini IF

· Martin Braithwaite IF

· Jose Maria Gimenez IF

· Wojciech Szczesny

· Kevin Trapp

· David Alaba

· Kingsley Coman

· Riyad Mahrez

· Ciro Immobile

· Romelu Lukaku

· Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

· Connor Roberts IF

· Antonio Candreva IF

· Aymeric Laporte

· Edouard Mendy

· Thiago Silva

· Raheem Sterling

· Dani Parejo

· Lautaro Martinez

· Nicolo Barella

Usually, none of these cards cost above 16,000 FUT coins, which makes them ideal for SBCs. The fact that some of them are TOTW items makes them the best cheap 86-rated cards for the purpose of SBCs.

It’s worth noting that the prices mentioned here could change in the month of March as more cards are released in FIFA 23. Some of the upcoming promos could be added to the list of underrated bargains. However, it’s unlikely that the list meant for the SBC will change at the moment.

