5 best Fantasy FUT cards to use in FIFA 23 (Team 1)

The Fantasy FUT Team 1 cards are available in different FIFA 23 Ultimate Team packs after they went live on March 3. It marked the start of the latest live promo and has excited players with what's on offer. Unlike in FIFA 22, the promo comes with unique cards of current and former footballers who have received a new version of Heroes.

While the Fantasy FUT Heroes will undoubtedly be high on the wishlist of many, there are some other exciting options to explore. This includes some unique cards of active footballers, with boosted stats and overall ratings. There's also the chance of potential upgrades that will further improve these cards. All five names here are worth the coins players would need to spend.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. There are other FUT Fantasy cards that readers may want to try out.

Top 5 FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT cards that are great picks for Ultimate Team

5) Memphis Depay

Cost: 350,000 FUT coins (SBC)

Memphis Depay's Fantasy FUT card isn't technically a part of the Team 1 release since it was released as an SBC. However, the challenge did appear with the team's release, and the card shares the same availability as those available in packs. Depay's promo card is an exciting option for a specific type of player.

The card is highly versatile and can be played on the left wing or as a striker. His stats suit both positions, so it's an added advantage. The 89 Pace combined with 88 Shooting makes him a great option in the FIFA 23 meta, and players can also enjoy 5* Skills. The only red flag with the card is the 3* Weak Foot, which will be tricky for beginners.

4) Angelino

Cost: 40,000 FUT coins

This cheap option is one of the best Fantasy FUT cards for beginners in FIFA 23. The cost will decrease as its supply increases, and plenty of advantages are worth investing in. For starters, the High/High work rate is perfect for the position, as players can expect offensive prowess and defensive stability simultaneously.

With LWB, LB, and LM among the available positions, Angelino can be used in multiple positions. The 89 Pace combines well with 85 Defense, although the 78 Physicality will need some boost. There's also a chance for the card to get at least one upgrade despite Hoffenheim's mixed form in recent times. Expect the price of this card to go up if his club suddenly goes on a splendid run.

3) Milan Skriniar

Cost: 270,000 FUT coins

The Serie A has some outstanding defensive cards in FIFA 23, and one more has been added to the mix. Skriniar's Fantasy FUT card is the perfect example of a no-nonsense defender who can proficiently marshal things at the back. With 91 Defense and 89 Physicality, the card is a solid rock at the back.

Skriniar's base item might be slow, but the promo card has 82 Pace. It's worth noting that a higher pace will certainly improve things, which can be done with the help of a suitable chemistry boost. However, the pros of the cards are more, and it's worth investing in it if someone's running a Serie A-based squad.

2) Marcos Llorente

Cost: 1,500,000 FUT coins

Marcos Llorente is the costliest Fantasy FUT card in FIFA 23, demonstrating its utility and value to players. The card can be played at CM, RB, and RM and has stats that suit all three positions equally. The card has excellent key stats in every area, but the Shooting and Passing can be boosted further to make it even better.

A 4* Weak Foot means the card can do well in FIFA 23. This card won't be for everyone due to the extremely high cost. If someone considers the potential upgrade it could get, things look even more potent. It's the best investment if they have the coins to spare.

1) Alexander Isak

Cost: 370, 000 FUT coins

Alexander Isak might not be a guaranteed starter for Newcastle United in the Premier League, but he has become a mainstay with his new Fantasy FUT card. Surprisingly, the forward's card is selling for less than 400,000 FUT coins at the time of writing. It's one of those rare forwards with a 5* Weak Foot, which makes it gel well on the game's meta.

The 92 Pace and 88 Shooting mean Isak will always keep opposition defenders on their toes. The 4* Skills collaborate well with the 92 Dribbling, offering a good option for advanced FIFA 23 players. A boost to Passing with chemistry styles will make the Fantasy FUT card an even better option for the players.

