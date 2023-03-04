FIFA 23 Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as EA Sports has released a special challenge on the opening day of the promo. This is a wonderful opportunity to secure a promo card without investing big in the packs.

The Team 1 release took place minutes ago, introducing some great cards for players. However, luck will be crucial as their pack odds are very low, to begin with.

Market prices will also be high due to increased demand and low supply. The said SBC offers a great alternative for those who may not want to rely on the packs or spend big in the market.

Let’s look at all the tasks of the Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC. This will enable players to gauge the costs required for the necessary fodder. An estimated price will let players decide if they want to complete the challenge in the first place and whether it’s worth their investments.

The Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC marks debut of promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Prior leaks on social media had already indicated the Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC being introduced to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Few would have expected it to occur on the promo's opening night.

EA Sports has kept three tasks as part of the SBC, each with specific conditions. To unlock the special card, players must complete all three tasks within the allotted time.

Task 1 – Netherlands

# of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – La Liga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 – 87-rated squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 23 players will require about 350,000 coins to complete the Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC. This is under a situation where they will get all the fodder from the market. What players can do instead is use fodder from their collection.

The Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC is available until March 16, so FIFA 23 players have a couple of weeks. This will allow them to use the weekly rewards from different sources like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. Packs from these sources can be opened for the cards, which will help reduce the completion cost.

Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC rewards

The Fantasy FUT version of Memphis Depay has received some major boosts for FIFA 23 players. This makes it a huge upgrade over its base version and the other special cards available in Ultimate Team.

Overall: 89

Position: CF

Pace: 89

Shooting: 88

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 35

Physicality: 85

To make matters more interesting, the special card comes with 5* skills, making it perfect for those who love to dribble. While the completion cost is high, the card can receive upgrades. If it gets a few upgrades, the completion cost will look much more on point.

