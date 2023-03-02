FIFA 23 leak hints at Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC coming to Ultimate Team

After the recent leak of the FIFA 23 Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC for Ultimate Team, players can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The latest leak comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who revealed the information on their social media handles. This news is sure to delight the community, who haven’t had much luck so far with the previous promo.

The ongoing Showdown Series offers great opportunities for players to earn special cards by completing SBCs. However, the previous UEFA RTTF promo was a major disappointment, considering that it only had one promo SBC. The situation might finally be changing for the better, as the upcoming promo is guaranteed to feature at least one promo card in its challenges.

Unfortunately, not much is known about the upcoming Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC so far. More information will be revealed once the challenge is officially released in Ultimate Team. However, certain assumptions can be made based on how such challenges typically work in FIFA 23.

The Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC could be a great option for FIFA 23 players having La Liga-based squads

Memphis Depay’s base card is a handy option for FIFA 23 players, but it has some big limitations. The stats and overall are quite low in comparison to the current standards, which makes it practically useless in most game modes.

Memphis Depay is coming as an SBC in the FANTASY FUT promo!

That will change soon once the Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC goes live. The special card will certainly showcase some big boosts to key areas, making it perform better in the game's meta. Additionally, these boosted stats will result in higher overalls, which provides a greater shelf life.

FIFA 23 players are definitely eager to see what kind of tasks will be part of the Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC. This will determine the completion cost, and a lower figure will certainly make it more popular. A lower cost will make it far more accessible for players, especially for beginners who might not have too many coins to begin with.

Additionally, the official stats will be another area that players will want to discover. It’s worth noting that the stats could receive further upgrades in the coming weeks. Each card in the upcoming promo can receive up to four upgrades based on the fulfillment of certain conditions. This could significantly improve the valuation of the Memphis Depay Fantasy FUT SBC.

A bulk of the special cards will be available in packs, and FIFA 23 players will also be able to find them in the market. Some of these prices will be quite high based on their stats.

The upcoming promo will introduce a new set of Heroes cards as well, with some big names like David Ginola and Abedi Pele rumored to appear. In general, the upcoming weeks certainly appear to be quite exciting for the game's community.

