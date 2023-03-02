FIFA 23 leaks hint at Johan Capdevilla and Abedi Pele Fantasy FUT Heroes coming to Ultimate Team

Two more FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Heroes cards, featuring Johan Capdevilla and Abdedi Pele, have been leaked online. The information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who broke the news on their social media accounts. This is the second set of leaks about the upcoming special version of Heroes that have got the community buzzing.

The demand for Heroes tends to be quite high as it is, thanks to the footballers who feature in them. These are special cards of former athletes who retired as legends of the game. FIFA 23 players can already enjoy an alternative in the form of the World Cup version, which was released by EA Sports to celebrate the Qatar World Cup.

This has increased the available options for players, and the World Cup versions have been better than the standard ones. The list of available options will certainly increase for those who love to use Abedi Pele and Johan Capdevilla’s cards in Ultimate Team. Moreover, the special items coming as part of the Fantasy FUT promo could also implement a chance to improve the stats.

Capdevilla and Pele’s Fantasy FUT Heroes cards could have very high demand in FIFA 23

Capdevilla and Abedi Pele are two of the best Heroes cards available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with the former also having a World Cup variant. Both items have been heavily used by the community and it’s easy to understand why. Their stats are quite pro-meta, which suits the needs of many players perfectly.

If the rumored Fantasy FUT Heroes cards come to Ultimate Team, their demand could be very high. This is due to the simple fact that they will have bigger boosts to stats and overalls over their existing options. The promo items will also likely have options for them to receive boosts based on the fulfillment of certain conditions.

This makes it very interesting as it will be the first such instance where Heroes cards can get upgrades. It certainly makes them more lucrative propositions, as potential upgrades could make them even more valuable in Ultimate Team.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Capdevilla is coming as FUT FANTASY



BEST LB IN THE GAME.



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Make sure to follow @Criminal__x



#FIFA23 Capdevillais coming as FUT FANTASYBEST LB IN THE GAME.Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff 🚨Capdevilla 🇪🇸 is coming as FUT FANTASY🔥BEST LB IN THE GAME.Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x ✅#FIFA23 https://t.co/7kauwywTkR

It remains to be seen how the Fantasy FUT cards of Capdevilla and Abedi Pele will be implemented in FIFA 23. They’re likely to appear in packs when the promo is live, replacing their standard counterparts. EA Sports has followed this pattern with the World Cup Heroes, so it seems to be the likeliest option at this point.

More leaks are expected to appear as the release date comes closer. The upcoming promo will be a two-team affair, and could include some really pro-meta options. Moreover, the cards of active footballers are also likely to have ways to get upgrades, which could finally win the hearts of the players after a disappointing Road to the Final promo.

Poll : 0 votes