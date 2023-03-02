Manchester City vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th March 2023

Manchester City are set to play Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Manchester City come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Nigel Pearson's Bristol City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. A second-half brace from attacker Phil Foden and a goal from Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne secured the win for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in the final of the EFL Cup. First-half goals from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and forward Marcus Rashford sealed the win for Manchester United.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City have won 22 games, lost two and drawn three.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has scored 27 league goals in 23 starts this season for Manchester City.

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has 12 assists in 21 league starts for Manchester City this season.

Paraguayan attacker Miguel Almiron has 10 goals in 23 league starts for Newcastle United this season.

Striker Callum Wilson has 10 goal contributions in 14 league starts for Newcastle United so far.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Prediction

Manchester City are second in the league table, five points behind league leaders Arsenal. While they are still one of the best sides in Europe, Manchester City have not been their dominant best this season; despite Erling Haaland scoring goals for fun, the overall results have been inconsistent compared to the club's levels in previous seasons.

Many still think Pep Guardiola's men will lift the Premier League trophy at the end of this season, but the fact that Arsenal, and to a lesser extent, Manchester United, still remain in the hunt, shows that Manchester City's overall quality has slightly dropped this season.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are fifth in the league, 14 points behind Manchester City, who have played two games more. Newcastle United have been one of the best sides in the league this season, and credit must be given to Eddie Howe for the work he has done with the squad.

After Newcastle United came under new ownership, there were wild rumors about the club signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe among other such names. While such signings were surely never on the cards, the club have not hesitated to spend money, but credit has to be given to the sensible nature of their spending. The likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman did not come cheap, but have improved the club's fortunes almost immediately.

We expect Manchester City to win here.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

