FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has indeed been packed up with more interesting promos and events than ever before. Besides the TOTW, TOTS, TOTY, and FUT Birthday events, EA Sports has generated new ideas like World Cup Phenoms, Trophy Titans, World Cup Heros, etc. The constant introduction of new FUT items significantly affects the meta or the transfer market to some extent.

Thus the older FUT items get pretty insignificant and unusable at times. So the players must change their Ultimate Team squad to keep up with the game's pace. On the other hand, FIFA 23 players get a chance to try out the new and dynamic FUT items regularly.

Cheapest 87-rated players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Transfer Market (May 2023)

The 87-rated cards are not too costly at the moment in the transfer market, but the 90-rated items are very expensive. There are Base Gold 87-rated items and a few special 87-rated items in the transfer market. Some of them are used to complete SBCs, while some are meta.

This article will inform players about these FUT player items. All these base gold items cost around 12,000 FUT coins in the transfer market. Listed below are the cheapest 87-rated base gold FUT player items in FIFA 23:

Antonio Rüdiger

Frankie de Jong

Kalidou Koulibaly

Mike Maignan

Leon Goretzka

David De Gea

Andrew Robertson

Fabinho

Hugo Lloris

Thomas Muller

Marco Veratti

Rodri

Trent Alexander-Arnold

In the world of Ultimate Team players, 'Cheap Beasts' are a popular term used to describe lower-rated cards that can perform surprisingly well in the game. These players can still be effective and offer great in-game performance on a tight budget. Cheap Beasts save FIFA 23 players a lot of coins, which can then be used to acquire high-rated meta FUT players.

It's important to note that there's a downside to purchasing these cards as they might be quite ineffective on a few occasions where the high-rated cards can outperform them. It's also hard for any beginner to assemble their squads with the proper chemistry, so they might struggle to use these items effectively. Nevertheless, these Cheap Beasts are the best option to have a bit of fun on the virtual pitch, and they might surprise players with their overpowered tricks.

Here are the cheapest 87-rated gold FUT player cards

Sandro Tonali (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Oliver Giroud (World Cup Stories)

(World Cup Stories) Park Ji-sung (World Cup Hero)

(World Cup Hero) Yaya Toure (Hero)

(Hero) Khephren Thuram (FUT Future Stars)

(FUT Future Stars) Jonathan Bamba (FUT Birthday)

(FUT Birthday) Pierre Kalulu (FUT Future Stars)

(FUT Future Stars) Lois Openda (Gold Inform)

(Gold Inform) Ivan Perisic (World Cup TOTT)

(World Cup TOTT) Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Europa League)

Players can use these FUT player items to complete SBCs or build a cheap and effective FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad. One can complete SBCs as well as build a meta squad following this ultimate guide.

