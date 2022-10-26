Cheapest 88-rated players in FIFA 23: 5 cards you can sign in Ultimate Team mode

FIFA 23's 88-rated cards are at the higher end of the spectrum in Ultimate Team mode, representing the superstars of world football.

There are some 88-rated cards whose prices are relatively lower. Despite their high overalls, they aren't high on the in-game meta. This results in an increased supply and reduced demand, resulting in lower prices.

Having said that, their demand will likely increase in the future when SBC requirements shoot up their prices. Hence, any FIFA 23 player looking to make a profit should invest in one or all of the following cards.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Luka Modric, Ruben Dias, and 3 other 88-rated cards to sign for first team and investment in FIFA 23

1) Keylor Navas

Club: PSG

Position: GK

Cost: 25,000

Keylor Navas is one of the most decorated names in world football, having won several trophies during his time with Real Madrid. He switched to PSG in 2019 and has since won several domestic honors with the team.

Despite his age, Navas is rated 88 in FIFA 23 and is available for less than 25,000 coins. The goalkeeper has decent stats in the game, with 89 Diving and 89 Reflexes.

Navas' links to PSG and Ligue 1 cards will raise his value in the coming days when suitable SBCs require cards of this type.

2) Luka Modric

Club: Real Madrid

Position: CM

Cost: 26,000

Real Madrid star Luka Modric continues to perform at the highest level season after season. The midfield maestro moved to the Spanish capital a decade ago and has established himself as a global superstar.

In FIFA 23, however, his card has certain limitations. To begin with, the 88-rated card doesn't have an alternate position and lacks in pace. He has 88 Dribbling and 89 Passing, but both areas suffer due to the sluggish nature of the card. His lack of height also hampers his physical battles in the middle of the pitch.

However, La Liga cards are in heavy demand in FIFA 23 due to the SBCs, and Modric will be a useful card for the same reason in the near future.

3) Bernardo Silva

Club: Manchester City

Position: CAM

Cost: 25,000

Bernardo Silva is one of the most skillful footballers in FIFA 23. Due to his versatility and stats, he can play at multiple positions and does relatively well in the meta. His major weakness is the 77 Pace, which can be countered by playing the card as a CM. His strongest asset is his Dribbling, which is set at 92.

Silva's card is also valuable because he's the cheapest 88-rated fodder from the Premier League at the moment. The English top flight tends to get major SBCs, and the same will likely occur this year.

Players should definitely invest in this card, as it could fetch them some nice profits in the coming days.

4) Ruben Dias

Club: Manchester City

Position: CB

Cost: 25,000

Ruben Dias is a peculiar FIFA 23 card whose impact will depend on the platform the game is played on.

The 88-rated defensive card works well on the current-gen console, as HyperMotion 2.0 uses his lengthy body type very well. However, his lack of pace makes him a poor choice for old-gen platforms, turning the card into fodder.

Like Silva, Dias' value will rise in the coming days when more SBCs are introduced from the Premier League.

5) Gianluigi Donnarumma

Club: PSG

Position: GK

Cost: 26,000

PSG have two world-class keepers in their ranks, and Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the best in FIFA 23. With 90 Diving and 89 Reflexes, the Italian is among the best base goalkeepers in the game.

The value of the 88-rated card is expected to go up in the next few days due to Donnarumma's PSG and Ligue 1 links. His price has recently been reduced in FIFA 23 but is expected to rise in the days to come.

Poll : 0 votes