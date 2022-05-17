Checking Evil Dead: The Game's servers and fixing connection issues

Evil Dead: The Game is a new competitive survival game by Saber Interactive taking place in the universe of The Evil Dead originally created by filmmaker Sam Raimi.

Players in Evil Dead: The Game have the option of playing as various characters from the franchise, including Ash Williams, Henry the Red, Amanda Fisher, and more as survivors. However, it's also possible to play as the series's demons and Deadites, including Evil Ash, skeletons, Eligos, and Henrietta.

Survivors battle the Army of Darkness's onslaught to escape while users controlling the demons attempt to kill off the team of survivors. Though the game has been well-received since its Friday the 13th release on May 13, some games have reported connection issues.

Evil Dead: The Game: Checking server status and addressing connection issues

Ash's Evil Dead 2 iteration, a playable survivor of the Hunter class (Image via Saber Interactive)

Saber Interactive, the development studio behind Evil Dead: The Game, has noticed that some players have had issues connecting to game lobbies or even the central game server.

Considering an online connection is required even to play the single-player content, this has led to frustration for some players. These connection issues have allegedly been settled for the time being, but that doesn't mean future problems might not arise.

Addressing connection issues

Step 1: The first step to diagnosing a connection problem will likely be to head to Evil Dead: The Game's Twitter page to check for any server-side issues. Saber Interactive has been very pragmatic in announcing any server problems or other unintended issues.

Some connection hiccups may need addressing by Saber Interactive, meaning users will have to wait until the issue is resolved on the developers' end. Scheduled downtime is also periodic to ensure server health, and the dev team will release updates on this for players to take into account.

Step 2: Some gamers have reported a "can't join game error," which may point to them having connection issues from their side. It doesn't hurt to run a connection test on consoles to ensure they have a stable, adequate-speed connection (roughly 5 mbps download speeds and 3 mbps upload speeds are the minimum requirement). PC players can also utilize sites such as Speedtest.net, Fast.com, or Internethealthtest.org to check their connection speeds.

Step 3: If users are still having issues connecting in-game, they should check to see if their device's firewalls or proxy server settings are interfering with their connection. Often, these settings can be a bit overzealous with connection speeds when specific programs are run while they're active.

Gamers must be sure to add an exception for the game in your firewall settings. Some players on consoles may want to disable their proxy server settings to ensure the game can connect directly to the player's IP address.

Step 4: If all else fails, gamers will want to ensure the title is updated to its latest version (most games nowadays won't be able to engage with online play without the latest update) and reset their device. This isn't a guaranteed workaround, but it can sometimes solve the issue.

Step 5: Saber Interactive also provides a helpful support desk where users can submit a ticket for assistance. Saber's support staff can then address their issues and hopefully develop a game plan of solutions to ensure that a solid game connection can be restored.

