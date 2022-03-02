Twitch streamer Cheese reclaims Super Mario 64 120-star world record with less than 2-hour run

Super Mario 64 is closing in on its 30th anniversary soon, but the game is still loved and watched just as much as any of the latest releases on the block.

Twitch streamer Cheese has consistently appeared in the news in association with the title, this time by reclaiming his old record from another speedrunner, Liam (1h38m), for the quickest to 120 stars.

Cheese breaks the World Record for quickest to 120-stars in Super Mario 64

The streamer started his record-breaking SM64 speedrun at 1:45:38, quotes at 03:23:50

The streamer reached the 120-star mark at precisely 10 seconds before the existing world record (1h38m) at 1 Hour 37 Minutes 50 seconds. He did not realize this initially when he completed the final level, but when the chat went crazy, he understood that he had won back his record.

"No No No No F*cking way dude, this is not happening man! This isn't happening"

The streamer was unable to process the moment and yelled:

"I don't know what to do! I don't know what to do!"

When he finally came to terms with his achievement, he got up from his chair and paced around frantically, yelling inaudibly. The streamer was so overcome with excitement that he even tore off his shirt moments after breaking the Super Mario 64 world record.

"Oh my god! F*ck! This is not happening bro!"

Indeed, it did happen and let's see how fans are reacting in comparison to the streamer's excitement.

Fans react to Cheese breaking the Super Mario 64 WR again

All sections of the community chimed in with the excitement on the most viral Twitch clip of the day.

Fans of earlier record holders Liam and puncayshun also weighed in

SM64 fans were also part of the discourse alongside the members of the speedrunning community and their fans.

The streamers in contention for the top spot have sunk in hours and hours into the game and have memorized the levels like the back of their hand; hence they often tend to have extreme reactions when they claim the top spot.

Fans have their eye on the leaderboards for how long Cheese can hold the top spot as SM64 speedrunning is extremely competitive.

