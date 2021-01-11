Chess master GMHikaru explains why Magnus Carlsen is "slightly" better than him

In a recent stream, chessmaster and Twitch streamer Hikaru “GMHikaru” Nakamura explained why 30-year-old Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is a slightly better player than him.

GMHikaru has in the past talked about his past matches with Carlsen and explained the various aspects of his game that are better. In a recent stream, GMHikaru the difference between the two players’ offensive and defensive approaches.

GMHikaru considers himself to be one of the best defender around but admitted that Carlsen tends to do everything just “slightly better” than him. Carlsen is slightly better at defending and slightly better at pressing during chess games.

In the video below, GMHikaru can be seen engaging with viewers when he began to talk about the difference between Carlsen and himself. GMHikaru considers himself to be one of the best defenders in the game but faced a lot of trouble defending against Carlsen.

Overall, Carlsen is one of the best chess players in the history of the game. His playing style has dramatically changed since breaking out at the age of 16. Carlsen initially had a fearless offensive style and had to improve his defence to develop a more universal style of play.

GMHikaru went on to explain that he will probably lose against Carlsen if the two play in the future. Although, according to him, the overall difference in skill is marginal.