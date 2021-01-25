Chrono vs DJ Alok in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Because of its exclusive characteristics and specialties, Free Fire distinguishes itself from other smartphone battle royal titles. One of its excellent features is the availability of unique characters that support players on the virtual battlefield.

The Factory Challenge is one of the most common challenges generated by content makers like A_S Gaming. The factory is a location on the Bermuda map, where players drop down on top of the plant to duke it out.

This article compares two popular and potent Free Fire characters to see which one would be better suited for the Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Chrono in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His power can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards in Free Fire. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Advertisement

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active skill called Time Turner. At its base level, it can build a force field that blocks 600 enemy damage. He can fire at his enemies, too, when he's inside it. Movement speed also improves by 15%.

When activated, allied forces inside the force field have a 10% improvement in movement speed, lasting four seconds. It's got a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's full potential, the pace of movement increases by 30%, and ally's speed of movement increases by 15%. Both results last 15 seconds and have cooldowns of 40 seconds.

Verdict

Advertisement

Both DJ Alok and Chrono are great characters with exceptional skills in Free Fire. However, when it comes to the Factory Challenge, the former is a safer choice because of multiple skillsets and, most importantly, a constant healing ability.

Though Chrono is more powerful in other game modes in terms of abilities, for the Factory challenge, DJ Alok is better. His healing power will make him almost invincible while engaging in fistfights, while Chrono's force field is of very little worth here.

Note: As the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode, it depends on the individual players as to which weapon they choose. Usually, the fights are 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. Hence, this article compares these two characters based on these criteria.