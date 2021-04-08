Nikita vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is a popular custom room challenge that sees two players fighting against one another using only their fists or melee weapons.

Characters are an important factor to consider in any game mode or challenge in Free Fire. Players should pick a character that is best suited to their tactical approach to enhance their chances of defeating opponents.

Free Fire has a large variety of characters for players to choose from. This article will compare two characters in the game, Nikita and Chrono, to determine which one of them is a better choice for the Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Nikita and Chrono in Free Fire

Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Nikita is one of the earliest characters introduced in Free Fire. She has a passive skill called Firearms Expert. At its base level, this ability allows her to reload a submachine gun faster by 4%.

At her maximum level, she can reload a submachine gun faster by 24%.

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has an active skill Time Turner. At its base level, this ability can generate a force field that prevents opponents from dealing 600 damage. Chrono can not only defend himself from attacks, but he can also fire at enemies when within the force field. In addition, his movement speed is increased by 15%.

Chrono's allies inside the force field get a 10% boost in movement speed when the ability is enabled, with the effects lasting 4 seconds. The results include a 50-second cooldown.

At its most powerful level, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 30%. It also increases ally movement speed by 15%.

Verdict

Chrono is a better character than Nikita for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire. While Nikita can reload submachine guns faster, the Factory Challenge does not allow any firearms, making her ability obsolete.

Chrono, on the other hand, offers players enhanced movement speed as well as a defensive shield, two qualities that can be very helpful in the Factory Challenge.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

