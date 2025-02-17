  • home icon
Civilization 7 stuttering and crashing on Nintendo Switch: Possible fixes

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 17, 2025 08:07 GMT
Civilization 7 is available for purchase via the PlayStation Store (Image via 2K)
Civilization 7 is available for purchase via the Nintendo eShop (Image via 2K)

4X turn-based strategy game Civilization 7 unfortunately had a rough launch. The game received a ton of backlash from gamers on Steam initially, and then, many complaints surfaced over the internet about the game lagging and even crashing for gamers all around the globe. Fortunately, there are a few fixes you can try to solve this problem if you are playing the game on a Nintendo Switch.

Mentioned below are all the issues that can lead to dips in performance along with a few potential fixes to solve them.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive official patches from 2K.

Possible fixes for Civilization 7 performance issues on Nintendo Switch

1) Restart your Switch

Restart the console to avoid facing performance issues (Image via 2K)
Restart the console to avoid facing performance issues (Image via 2K)

Playing Civilization 7 for long hours on the Nintendo Switch can lead to an increase in temperatures. This can lead to overheating and dips in performance while gaming. Not to mention, since this is a handheld device, thermals are not great compared to PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

Therefore, make sure to turn your Switch off for approximately 10 minutes before you start it again. This will bring it back to the normal temperature.

Follow these steps:

  • Press and hold the Power button for a few seconds.
  • Select 'Power Options'.
  • Select 'Power Off'.
  • Press and hold the Power Button again for a few seconds until the Nintendo logo pops up.

2) Update the game and console's firmware

Make sure that you are playing the latest version of the game. Moreover, ensure that you have the latest firmware installed on your Nintendo Switch as well. Fixing these two things will likely solve any compatibility issues you might be facing.

3) Poor internet connection

Since Civ 7 relies heavily on a good internet connection, make sure that you have a stable network. As a solution, you can use a wired connection as well. To confirm if your Wi-Fi is working properly or not, try connecting via your mobile hotspot. If the Wi-Fi is causing issues, contact your internet service provider.

In case you are facing these issues on other platforms, check out this guide:

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
