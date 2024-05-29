Clash of Clans 3-star with Haaland Challenge: Schedule, how to enter, and more

Supercell has announced on X that the Clash of Clans 3-Star with Haaland Challenge is the final chance for players to win a Haaland-signed jersey. The post was made on May 29, 2024, and shared some basic information about the event. Its caption suggested that players would have to use the Haaland King skin in their army to get 3-stars when attacking to complete the task.

This article talks in detail about the final Clash of Clans 3-Star with Haaland Challenge to help you increase your chances of winning a signed jersey of this player.

Clash of Clans 3-Star with Haaland Challenge: Schedule and more

The Clash of Clans 3-Star with Haaland Challenge arrived in the game on May 29, 2024, at 3:00 pm UTC. Per a post on the game's official website, it will be available for 72 hours. That means it will end on June 1, 2024, at 3:00 pm UTC.

How to enter the Clash of Clans 3-Star with Haaland Challenge

The official website states the eligibility criteria for participating in this event (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has announced the participation criteria for the Clash of Clans 3-Star with Haaland Challenge. It says:

You must be at least 13 years old at the time of the challenge announcement

You should be in a location where the game is available for download and to play through Supercell's official channels.

Participation is free for everyone.

Players must have Town Hall 6 or above to participate.

If you match these criteria, you can enter the challenge. After completing it, share your Attack Replay in the comments. Once the challenge period ends, the developer will select two lucky winners randomly. One will be determined through an X post, and the other will be selected via a Facebook post.

You need to share your Attack Replay under these posts that announced this Clash of Clans 3-Star with Haaland Challenge event. Additionally, your comment needs to come with the #CLASHWITHHAALAND tag.

The winners will be sent a Google Form via a message on X and FB. They will have to fill out the form to let Supercell know about their shipping details.

This is a great chance for the community to win a jersey signed by the Man City star himself via the Clash of Clans 3-Star with Haaland Challenge.

