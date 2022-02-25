3 things only Clash of Clans OGs remember

Clash of Clans is a mobile game developed by Supercell. It is available on iOS and Android. It has been out for almost a decade now for both platforms. Clash of Clans has been made available internationally in the App Store since 2 August 2012 and since 8 October 2013 in Google PlayStore.

Over the years, both aesthetic changes and gameplay changes have been implemented in the game. In this article, 3 things have been listed that only the oldest Clash of Clans fans will remember.

3 things in Clash of Clans that only OGs remember

1)Global Chat

Global Chat (Image via YouTube/HaVoC Gaming)

Global Chat is one of those features that has been out since the release of the game, although it did not last. Global Chat was removed from the game due to security reasons. It was too much of a hassle for Supercell to manage the global chat because players and especially minors all over the world playing the game were prone to harassment. Clash of Clans is a game that does not require one to be an adult for them to play the game. Thus, Supercell decided to terminate the feature.

2)Waterfall

Waterfall (Image via YouTube/HaVoC Gaming)

Players who have been around since the beginning must have noticed the waterfall near the edge of the base. This waterfall was just an aesthetic to the base without any function in particular. The waterfall was soon removed because most devices at the time did not support such graphical additions. However, the waterfall was brought back to the game in a new scenery that was made available for the players

3)Tesla x2 Damage

Tesla x2 damage to PEKKA (Image via YouTube/HaVoC Gaming)

The hidden tesla was a defense that all players feared due to its ability to inflict x2 damage to PEKKAs. PEKKA, at the time, was the strongest troop and its troop combinations had no weaknesses, except for one - The Hidden Tesla. The double damage feature was removed because people stopped using PEKKAs as they died quickly when targeted by teslas. With the tesla nerf, PEKKA meta was revived again.

Edited by Mayank Shete