Clash of Clans Builder Base of the North Challenge: How to get 3 stars easily

Clash of Clans Builder Base of the North Challenge is the latest raid challenge that requires coveted skill, strategic planning, precise troop deployment, and impeccable timing to achieve a 3-star victory. With its innovative snowy theme, it adds an exciting dimension to the game, and players can enjoy it until the final week of January 2024.

In this guide, we will break down the key steps to easily secure a triumphant 3-star win in the Clash of Clans Builder Base of the North Challenge.

Guide to 3 star the Clash of Clans Builder Base of the North Challenge

Start in the middle

The key to success lies in starting your attack right in the heart of the enemy base. Begin by strategically dropping a Balloon in the middle. As the Balloon hovers over the central Tesla, unleash its ability.

This crucial move ensures maximum damage to the Mega Tesla from the drop ship and sets the stage for the next phase in Clash of Clans Builder Base of the North Challenge.

Unleash the Wizard's power

Deploy the Wizard and tap to turn it to electric mode. This mode allows the Wizard to shoot Electro bolts and lightning, offering a significant advantage over the standard Inferno beam. Ensure that you have the correct mode selected, as this will play a pivotal role.

Baby Dragon's precision and minions' onslaught

Place and use the Baby Dragon from the bottom at a calculated angle. Take down all Firecrackers in its path. This step requires precision, as angling the Baby Dragon correctly is crucial to eliminating the threat posed by the Firecrackers. Success in this step sets the tone for the rest of the attack in Clash of Clans Builder Base of the North Challenge.

Follow up by deploying Minions strategically to take down Archers and any remaining threats. The Minions will work in tandem with the Baby Dragon, ensuring the destruction of the bottom side of the base. This sets the stage for the next phase of the attack.

Unleash the Witches and Battle Machine

Deploy the Battle Machine and two Witches from the top side in the last phase of the attack. Patience is crucial, so wait until the Clock Tower is eliminated before releasing them. This ensures your forces won't be distracted, allowing the Witches and Battle Machine to unleash maximum damage.

As the battle unfolds, monitor the health of your Battle Machine. When the Battle Machine is down to a quarter of its Hitpoints, activate its ability. This strategic move redirects the damage away from the Battle Machine, ensuring a longer lifespan. Simultaneously, the Witches and Bats will continue to wreak havoc on the remaining defenses.

In conclusion, these strategic steps and execution precision in troop deployment will reward you with a 3-star victory in the Clash of Clans Builder Base of the North Challenge.