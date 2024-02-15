Clash of Clans Dragon Festival guide: Best ways to use the Azure Dragon

Supercell released the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event to celebrate the Lunar New Year. It is themed around the Azure Dragon since this Lunar Year calendar's zodiac sign is the same. The event is much like the recent Cookie Rumble event, featuring two event-exclusive currencies: Clash of Clans Dragon Medals and Red Envelopes. Moreover, it offers two new time-limited troops called Firecrackers and Azure Dragon.

The Azure Dragon troop is widely regarded as one of the strongest Clash of Clans troops, even more powerful than Electro Dragons. However, since the troop is available for a limited time, you should employ appropriate attack strategies to make the most of them.

Let's look at how you can utilize the Azure Dragon troop during the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival and a few other things to know about them.

Clash of Clans Dragon Festival's Azure Dragon troop explored

The Azure Dragon troop can be obtained from the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival's reward track by collecting 3,000 Red Envelopes. To earn these event-exclusive currencies, loot them from enemy bases via multiplayer attacks or claim them from the Dragon Pinata in the Home Village.

Currently, Azure Dragon is arguably the most powerful troop in Clash of Clans. Many COC enthusiasts have labeled it even more powerful than Electro Dragons because of its higher HP, DPS, and lower training time. Because of all these attributes, using Azure Dragon is more convenient than any other aerial troops in the title.

Azure Dragon is skilled with breathing energetic projectiles that cross through multiple targets in a row, much like Electro Dragons. It can be an excellent tank troop in your attack strategies; however, its slow movement speed can be a disadvantage on the battleground.

How to use Azure Dragons in the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event

Pairing Azure Dragons with Balloons in your attack strategies can be a wise decision. If you're using such army compositions, add a few Rage, Freeze, Poison Spells, and a Stone Slammer. Besides these spells, you can also use Lightning Spells to take down particular defenses at the outset of the battle.

This attack strategy requires proper funneling before you deploy your army. To do so, drop the Heroes at two ends of the base and then deploy the main troops between them. It will prompt the army to head toward the village's core to take down the Town Hall.

Also, deploy Balloons behind the Azure Dragons to save the former from incoming attacks. Accompany these troops with Clash of Clans Grand Warden equipped with Life Gem and Eternal Tome and use his ability when their HPs run out.

To aid your falling troops, frequently drop Freeze and Rage Spells onto lethal defenses and use other Heroes' abilities appropriately.