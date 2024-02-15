Clash of Clans Dragon Festival guide: How to use the Firecracker

The Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event marks the celebration of the New Lunar Year and is themed around Chinese Azure Dragons since the year's calendar's zodiac sign is the same. Like the recent Cookie Rumble event, the Dragon Festival also features two event-exclusive currencies and troops: Red Envelopes and Dragon Medals and Firecracker and Azure Dragon, respectively.

The Firecracker troop has added to the buzz the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival has created within the COC community. Although the troop is available for a limited time, make the most of it by employing appropriate attack strategies.

This article discusses how to obtain the Firecracker troop, the best ways to use it, and everything in between.

Clash of Clans Dragon Festival's Firecracker troop explored

The Firecracker troop can be acquired from the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival's reward path by collecting 1000 Red Envelopes. You can accumulate these event-exclusive currencies by performing multiplayer attacks and looting them from enemy bases. You can also claim them from the Dragon Pinata in the Home Village, which frequently generates Clash of Clans Red Envelopes.

Firecracker has an excellent damage output and movement speed. It can also take down grounds as well as air targets. Furthermore, owing to its low training time and housing space, it makes for an excellent troop that can help you three-star any base.

The Firecracker troop pelts fulminations from her rocket launchers; however, its recoil pushes them backward slightly, which can be troublesome when you're short of time in a match. That said, pairing Firecracker with a tank troop can resolve this issue and save them from incoming enemy attacks.

How to use the Firecracker troop in the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival

One of the greatest advantages of using Firecrackers is that these troops can attack far-off targets, much like Super Archers. To use them effectively during the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival, use appropriate ground tanks to save Firecrackers from incoming attacks, such as Root Ryder or Golem.

Another thing to remember while using Firecrackers is to always pair them with troops that can break walls and create a way to invade the enemy village. For this, equip the Clash of Clans Barbarian King with Earthquake Boots that crush his nearby walls and help the army invade the base. Also, pairing Firecrackers with a few Witches can make for an excellent army composition.

While using Firecrackers, prioritize taking down Inferno Towers, as these defenses can be fatal for the said troop. The Lightning and Earthquake Spells can help you wipe out the said defenses at the beginning of the battle. Then, deploy Golems followed by Witches and Firecrackers. Let these troops wipe out the outer buildings of the enemy village, and then deploy your Heroes.

Remember to keep Root Ryders as CC troops, let your Siege Machine invade the village, reach its core, and then burst open it. It'll allow Root Ryder troops to cut through the village's walls and create paths for your army to conquer it.