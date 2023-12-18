Clash of Clans guide: How to 3 Star The Glove From Above Challenge

Clash of Clans players are confronted with a new challenge in the latest Cookie Rumble event that tests their strategic prowess in the game. Titled The Glove From Above, it uses Hero Equipment abilities obtained through the Goblin Baker's Bakery.

This guide unveils the secrets to achieving a three-star victory in this contest.

The Glove From Above Challenge tutorial in Clash of Clans

To ace The Glove From Above Challenge in Clash of Clans, you should initiate the assault by employing a combination of Wall Breakers. Deploy these crucial units strategically to both the west and south of the opponent's base.

Monitor King's movement

The effectiveness of the assault depends on the Barbarian King's actions following the destruction of the Single Target Inferno. Depending on whether the King heads south or west, initiate the next phase by deploying three Wall Breakers to penetrate the defenses. Subsequently, send in two enraged Barbarians and a Head Hunter to protect and accompany the King.

Attack the Clan Castle

At the Clan Castle, unleash the power of the Ice Golem and the King. Trigger the King's Hero Equipment ability after the Ice Golem's explosive demise and annihilate the opposing Clan Castle troops in Clash of Clans.

Freeze Spell usage

When the Single Target Inferno locks onto the target, use the Freeze Spell to stop its rampage. Take note of the residual threats, such as the Blacksmith and Tesla at the bottom of the base, and position the King accordingly. If the King moves south, fortify that direction with three additional Wall Breakers. Repeat this process if the King shifts towards the top.

In the south, release three Root Riders and two Ice Golems. If the King becomes the primary target of the Multi Archer Tower, consider employing a Freeze Spell, followed by a Head Hunter, to alleviate the damage. Time the Freeze Spell usage judiciously to optimize its effectiveness.

As the Root Riders approach the Town Hall and absorb damage, use a Freeze Spell and deploy four Goblins on the right side of the base. Once the initial Freeze Spell wears off, apply another to maintain control.

Destroy Multi Target Inferno and Multi Archer Tower at the top

Introduce three enraged Barbarians to the Multi Target Inferno at the top and patiently wait for the Ice Golems to advance. When the Multi Target Inferno at the top is neutralized, release the remaining enraged Barbarians from just above the top wall. Utilize a Jump Spell to gain access to the Gold Storage and dispatch the Head Hunter towards the defending King.

Deploy a Skeleton Spell behind the Single Target Inferno to distract the Multi Archer Tower. Exhaust the last Freeze Spell on the menacing Multi Archer Tower unless Skeleton Spells are sufficient. As the Goblins methodically dismantle the Gold Storage, victory in The Glove From Above Challenge is within reach in Clash of Clans.

In conclusion, mastering The Glove From Above Challenge in Clash of Clans demands meticulous planning and precise execution. By leveraging the Hero Equipment obtained from the Cookie Rumble event and implementing the outlined strategy, you can confidently secure three stars in this challenge.