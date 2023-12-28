Clash of Clans guide: How to get Book of Heroes and Super Potion for free

Clash of Clans has introduced a limited-time offer known as Zero to Hero in its in-game shop. It provides a valuable combination of the Book of Heroes and Super Potion, essential magic items that can significantly enhance your gameplay experience. While the official price for this pack is $0.99, you can acquire it for free by using Google Play Games.

In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to unlock these magic items without spending a single penny.

Steps to acquire Book of Heroes and Super Potion for free along with troubleshooting tips in Clash of Clans

Google Play Games is currently giving a discount of up to $1.33, but since the cost of the above-mentioned offer is $0.99, you can purchase it for free from the in-game shop.

Steps to unlock the "Zero to Hero" offer for free

The steps needed to buy this offer are given below:

Start by downloading the beta version of Google Play Games on your PC or laptop. This often features exclusive promotions and discounts not available in the standard release. After installing the Google Play Games beta, log in with your Google account. Once logged in, navigate to the platform's interface and download Clash of Clans on your PC. Launch Clash of Clans, log in to your gaming account, and head to the in-game shop. The "Zero to Hero" offer should be prominently displayed, featuring both the Book of Heroes and Super Potion. Click on the "Zero to Hero" pack within the shop, which is tagged as "10x value." This pack includes one quantity of both the Book of Heroes and Super Potion. Here's the key step to obtaining these magic items for free. Google Play Games often provides discounts on in-app purchases. During the purchase process, Google will automatically subtract the entire cost from the bill, resulting in a final cost of $0. Once the cost is reduced, confirm the payment to complete the transaction. This will grant you one unit of both the magic items.

Additional tip: Troubleshooting for missing offers

If you initially can't find the offer, try logging in with a different Google account within Google Play Games and restart the game.

Experiment with all your Google accounts until you locate the offer. If the offer remains elusive despite your efforts, it indicates that the time period has concluded. In such cases, exercise patience and await the arrival of the next enticing deal.

Seize this opportunity to propel your Clash of Clans journey from "Zero to Hero" by obtaining the Book of Heroes and Super Potion for free. Use these magic items to complete any hero upgrade instantly and convert troops into Super Troops for three days, aiding yourself in Clash of Clans' raids.