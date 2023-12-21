Clash of Clans guide: How to get free 200 Sweet Elixirs and Cookie Medals

As part of the Clash of Clans December event calendar, the Cookie Rumble is in full swing. It has added a plethora of new exclusives in its event reward track, including the Ram Rider, C.O.O.K.I.E. troops, and Bag of Frostmites. To acquire them, you must collect a substantial amount of Sweet Elixirs, an event-exclusive currency generated in the village's Gingerbread Bakery. Moreover, you can earn the elixir by looting it through multiplayer attacks.

Cookie Rumble features another event-exclusive currency, Cookie Medals. These are used to purchase various items at the base's Trader Shop, including some exclusives like the Gingerbread King skin and Giant Gauntlet.

As promotion, Supercell delivers freebies to Clash of Clans content creators to conduct giveaways. This can be an excellent way to grab free items, and this article will discuss how you can claim such offerings.

How to claim free Sweet Elixirs and Cookie Medals in the Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event

@ClashDotNinja, a popular COC content creator who frequently releases updates and other game-related content, has recently uploaded a post on his official X/Twitter account. Released on December 21, 2023, at around 11:30 am (UTC), it features a link offering free 200 Sweet Elixir and Cookie Medals.

Follow these steps to claim the free rewards:

Step 1: Open X on your device and head to the creator's profile.

Step 2: Find the post offering the freebies or click the one embedded above.

Step 3: Click the link featured in the post, which will then redirect you to the game.

Step 4: A notification with the "Claim Reward" button will pop up. Tap it and the amount will be credited to your account.

Following these steps should credit 300 Sweet Elixir and Cookie Medals to your account.

The creator released another post yesterday, giving away 300 Sweet Elixir and 150 Cookie Medals. You can check it out and follow the same procedure to claim its rewards. Note that getting such rewards from a Clash of Clans creator's link will restrict you from receiving freebies from the other fellow creator's links.

The Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event's Sweet Elixir and Cookie Medals explained

Accumulating the Sweet Elixir in the Cookie Rumble event will cover your event's reward track, producing various exclusive items and Cookie Medals. These medals can get you the legendary Barbarian King's skin and the Giant Gauntlet equipment at the village's Trader Shop.

The shop also offers other rare items, such as recently released Ores, event souvenirs, Runes, various Potions, and Books that you can purchase via Cookie Medals.

