Clash of Clans guide: How to use Town Hall 16 for December update

The highly anticipated release of Town Hall 16 has ushered in a new era for Clash of Clans players. With exciting features such as the ability to merge defenses and powerful upgrades, navigating the post-Town Hall 16 landscape requires strategic planning and a well-thought-out approach.

In this guide, we will delve into the key aspects of progression, covering building upgrades, hero enhancements, and essential strategies for success in Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans guide to succeed using Town Hall 16

Early merging for a power boost

One of the first major decisions players face is whether to merge defenses early. Merging can be a game-changer, providing increased power and the ability to copy bases from others.

The recommendation is to merge cannons and Multi-Archer Towers early on, as they offer significant advantages. Ensure that both Ricochet Cannons and Multi-Archer Towers are maxed out at level 15 before merging them. Upgrading the merged defenses to level two further enhances their strength.

Strategic defense upgrades

After merging, you should shift your attention to other key defensive structures. The X-Bow and air defense become top priorities, especially with the upgrades to troops like Electro Dragon, Super Dragon, and Dragon Rider. Upgrading Wizard Towers and Mortars is crucial for countering various attack strategies, including those involving Flame Flingers.

Storage upgrades

An intriguing aspect of Town Hall 16 is the increased storage capacity, allowing for a staggering 22 million gold. Surprisingly, due to cost reductions, upgrading storage may not be a priority early on.

Free-to-play players are advised to delay storage upgrades, while those using runes may consider upgrading them to maximize magic item efficiency in Clash of Clans.

Hero upgrades

Heroes play a pivotal role in battles, and with the introduction of new Hero Equipment, upgrading them strategically is essential. The Warden takes the lead due to its game-changing capabilities. Dark Elixir heroes follow, with the Queen prioritized over the King, and the Royal Champion gaining significance with its increased strength.

Pet House and Spirit Fox

The Pet House unlocks the Spirit Fox, a valuable addition to defensive capabilities. Prioritize hero upgrades over pet upgrades, as heroes play a more significant role in defense. Utilize hero potions strategically, considering the potential impact of upgrading the Spirit Fox in Clash of Clans.

Lab upgrades

Lab introduces new troop, spell, and dark troop levels. The choice of upgrades depends on individual playstyles and preferred strategies. Prioritize upgrades that align with your chosen attack strategy, whether it involves Electro Dragons, Royal Riders, or any other troop composition.

Blacksmith Building upgrade

The Blacksmith Building, upon reaching level 7, unlocks common gear up to level 27. Upgrading the building to level 9 enables the unlocking of epic gear.

Focus on upgrading the blacksmith building to enhance the power of your gears in Clash of Clans. Choose equipment based on personal preferences and playstyles, whether it be the Vamp Stash or Healing Totem.

Town Hall 16 brings a plethora of exciting upgrades and features to Clash of Clans, and strategic decision-making is key to navigating the new landscape successfully.