Clash of Clans: How to 3 Star Painter Champion Challenge

The Painter Champion Challenge is the most recent trial to have emerged under the Event section of Clash of Clans and the ultimate and concluding endeavor of the Painter Fest. By completing this challenge, participants will be bestowed with a grand prize of 400 experience points, 20 gems, and one builder potion, thus marking the final hurrah of this particular festivity.

In this guide, we will delve into the intricacies of the Painter Champion Challenge and offer straightforward and accessible tutorials for you to succeed in this endeavor. It can be daunting to tackle new challenges, and therefore, the guide aims to provide the simplest and most manageable techniques to accomplish this task.

Clash of Clans Painter Challenge Strategy

Painter Champion Challenge Troops (Image via Clash of Clans)

The challenge provides us with the following troops:

3 Rocket Balloon

7 Balloons

11 Dragons

3 Headhunter

3 Lightning Spells

1 Rage Spell

4 Freeze Spell

1 Earthquake Spell

1 Skeleton Spell

Step 1: Basic Deployments

Basic Deployment (Image via Clash of Clans)

To successfully carry out the Painter Champion Challenge, it is recommended to commence by deploying two Rocket Balloons in the vicinity of the Archer Tower located at the 9 o'clock position.

Once this has been accomplished, proceed to utilize the Earthquake Spell in the region between the Air Defense, Inferno Tower, Air Sweeper, and Poison Tower at 1 o'clock. Subsequently, follow this process by casting two Lightning Spells on the Air Defense, and one on the Air Sweeper.

By implementing these tactics, you can significantly increase your chances of a successful attack.

Step 2: Use of Royal Champion

Using the Royal Champion (Image via Clash of Clans)

With the basic deployments in place, the next step is to introduce the Royal Champion into the fray. Position her near the Archer Tower at the 11 o'clock position and immediately activate her special ability.

This will unleash a devastating power that will eliminate not only the Archer Tower but also the Inferno Tower, Air Sweeper, and Poison Tower in its wake. Additionally, the ability will also take out two different air defenses that are adjacent to the targeted structures.

After utilizing the Royal Champion's special ability to eliminate the Archer Tower, Inferno Tower, Air Sweeper, Poison Tower, and two adjacent air defenses, it is recommended to proceed with the deployment of one Dragon near the Gold Storage.

However, it is important to exercise patience and wait until the Royal Champion has successfully taken down the Inferno Tower before proceeding with this step. Once the Inferno Tower has been taken care of, deploy three Headhunters to assist the Dragon in its attack.

Step 3: Use of Spells and Dragons

Using Dragons and Balloons (Image via Clash of Clans)

The subsequent move in the Painter Champion Challenge involves deploying a Skeleton Spell to the left of the Scattershot. This will compel the enemy to activate their Rage Spells, thereby creating an opening for your attack to commence.

Now is the time to unleash the full force of your Clash of Clans attack strategy. Deploy all your Dragons in a line from the right side of the base layout and follow them up with Balloons in a similar fashion. As the attack unfolds, be sure to utilize Freeze Spells and Rage Spells when necessary to maintain the momentum and deal maximum damage to the enemy base.

Clash of Clans is a game that relies heavily on strategic planning and execution. While the approach outlined above offers one possible method for tackling the Painter Champion Challenge, there are numerous other possible strategies that can be employed to achieve success.

The key is to remain adaptable and flexible in your approach and be willing to experiment and try out different tactics until you find the method that works best for you. With practice and perseverance, you can become a skilled player and rise to the top of the Clash of Clans leaderboard.

Poll : 0 votes