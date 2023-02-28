Best Clash of Clans attacking strategies for Town Hall 10 in 2023

Good attacking strategies are essential in Clash of Clans, especially for Town Hall 10 players, as they play a significant role in clan wars and battles. While Town Hall 10 bases are tough to conquer, the right attacking strategy could yield a quick victory. Many professional gamers and YouTubers have experimented with war-attacking tactics and devised winning strategies.

These well-known tactics feature a predetermined army, but one can alter their strategy based on their opponent's base. However, the game's major forces ought to stay the same. This article will explore the top attacking strategies for Town Hall 10 players in 2023.

Note: The author's viewpoint is reflected in this article.

GoWiBo, Mass Dragons, and three more attacking strategies for TH 10 players in Clash of Clans (2023)

5) GoWiBo

The GoWiBo army composition for TH 10 players is as follows:

3 Golems

10 Witches

5 Bowlers

2 Heal spells

2 Rage spells

1 Jump spell

Bowlers (Clan castle)

GoWiBo is a solid Town Hall 10 3-star clan war and multiplayer warfare strategy if you have clan castle bowlers and a siege machine. Golems and Witches must be used to construct a battle funnel while bowlers and heroes complete the base's core. Wizards and Valkyries can be added to the army to tackle clan castle troops.

4) GoWipe

The army composition of Town Hall 10 GoWipe attacking strategy in Clash of Clans is as follows:

Four Golems

Three PEKKA

11 Wizards

One Archer

Eight Earthquake spells

One Poison spell

One Healing spell

Seven Hogs (Clan castle)

GoWipe is one of Clash of Clans's most reliable and potent attacking methods, and it's excellent for clan war attacks. With opponents building their war bases with this attacking technique in mind, players may decide not to employ it.

3) LavaLoon

The Town Hall 10 LavaLoon attack strategy has the following army composition:

Three Lava Hounds

24 Balloons

One Baby Dragon

Nine Minions

Two Archers

Three Lightning spells

Three Freeze spells

Four Haste spells

One Poison spell

One Dragon and three Balloons (Clan castle)

Lavaloon is one of the strongest air-attacking tactics for multiplayer and clan war combat and can quickly clear a base. Before sending out Lava Hounds and Balloons, players must destroy the opposing team's Archer Queen. They can include dragons in their offensive plan to dismantle the opponent's clan castle troops.

2) Mass Hogs

The army composition of one of the fastest attacking strategies in Clash of Clans is as follows:

37 Hog Riders

39 Archers

Eight Wall Breakers

Five Healing spells

One Freeze spells

Hog Riders (Clan castle)

One of the quickest ways to attack a base is with mass hogs, as they gun for the defensive structures. Before deploying pigs on a rampage, players should take on the enemy's clan castle troops and heroes. To destroy the clan castle forces of an opponent, they can add troops such as Baby Dragons, Dragons, Valkyries, Archers, and more.

1) Mass Dragons

The army composition of Town Hall 10 Mass Dragons attacking strategy is as follows:

10 Dragons

Eight Balloons

Six Lightning spells

One Rage spell

Three Freeze spells

Balloons (Clan castle)

The most popular attacking strategy in Clash of Clans is Mass Dragon. This tactic works well in Town Hall 10 and may be applied to clan war assaults and multiplayer engagements.

The attack performs best against the bases with air sweepers and low-level air defenses. Players are free to modify spells according to the base. All lightning spells, rage spells, or four lightning and one rage spell are the finest combinations.

Poll : 0 votes