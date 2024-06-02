Clash of Clans June 2024 roadmap: Event calendar, schedule, and more

The Clash of Clans June 2024 roadmap post arrived a little later than usual on the official X page of the game. Since the community is immensely excited about the Wild West season and the Wild West Warden skin, the roadmap will be crucial for them. The new season starts on June 1, 2024, and it will bring the usual events like Clan Games, Clan War Leagues, and other new events.

This article lists all the new events the Clash of Clans June 2024 roadmap has announced with some detailed discussions about them.

Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans June 2024 roadmap

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Clash of Clans June 2024 roadmap has brought Clan War leagues at the beginning of this month. After an exciting and eventful May with the Clash with Haland Events, More Community Event, and more, Supercell has also scheduled plenty of amazing events for this season as well.

Here is a brief discussion about all the events mentioned in the official X post that arrived on June 1, 2024.

Clan War League

The Clan War League is a great source of constant loot. (Image via Supercell)

The events of this season kick off with the Clan War League per the Clash of Clans June 2024 roadmap, starting on June 1, 2024, and lasting until June 10, 2024.

In this event, clans compete against each other in seven consecutive wars to come out on top. Players must gather as many Hero Boost Potions, Army Boost, and Training Potions as possible, and keep their troops battle-ready every day.

Super Troop Medal event

The Super Troop Medal event arrives from time to time when the limelight is focused on the event's Super Troop. During these events, you can attack enemy bases to earn the event-exclusive medals and win more.

This season, the Super Troop Medal event arrives on June 11, 2024, and will last until June 21, 2024. It seems that the whole community will be focusing on the Super Wall breakers this time, per the Clash of Clans June 2024 Roadmap event schedule.

Streak Event

The Streak Event will arrive on June 19, 2024, and will last until June 29, 2024. The 10-day event will challenge the players to maintain a streak, which can only be done by completing the challenges daily.

Clan Games

Clan Games poster (Image via Supercell)

Finally, Supercell will finish things off in this new season with the Clan Games, per the Clash of Clans June 2024 roadmap. The Clan Games are among the favorite events of the community that usually arrive in the final week of this season.

This season will see this event start on June 22, 2024, with plenty of in-game assets that you can earn with the help of your clanmates. The Clan Games will end on June 28, 2024.

The Clash of Clans Wild West Season will take you to the cowboy world, bringing season-exclusive skins of the other heroes apart from the Wild West Warden skin along with it. These skins will be available in the in-game Shop.

Follow Sportskeeda for more COC-related events:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback