"Are u teasing something": Clash of Clans community buzzing with excitement over football legends joining after Haaland

The Clash of Clans community is absolutely buzzing in anticipation of other football legends following in Haaland's footsteps to join Supercell's popular online strategy title. After a recent post from the official Clash of Clans page on May 16, 2024, that shows legends like Ronaldo (X/@Ronaldo), Ronaldinho (X/@10Ronaldinho), and Sergio Aguero (X/@aguerosergiokun) playing the game, the excitement level is rising.

Some of the community members were not particularly pleased with the teaser and demanded balance changes, while others tried to anticipate the upcoming event.

One community member (X/@Baishak34767086) asked if Supercell was teasing something.

Power Breaker is trying to anticipate the upcoming event (Image via X/@Baishak34767086)

As the caption of the original post hinted at, these legends might appear in the game next time, one user (X/@_Abdullah3131) posted a gif asking Supercell when "next time" is. The gif shows a guy trying to give his credit card to the viewer, which seemingly denotes the popular "take my money" meme, showing the user is super hyped up with the teaser.

Another user (X/@unable2_express) brought up a Marvel Cinematic Universe reference while commenting as they said that Clash of Clans has assembled the Avengers.

A community member thinks that Clash of Clans has assembled the Avengers of football (Image via X/@unable2_express)

One user (X/@21rexjrs) was so happy with the marketing team that they asked Supercell to give them a raise.

Another user (X/@captain_6974) said that the Clash of Clans developer team is assembling a football team in the game.

Sarthak thought COC was creating a football team in the game (Image via X/@captain_6974)

Many asked Supercell to bring such updates to Clash Royale as well. However, not everyone was happy with the video.

One user (X/@BasedKingJohn) said they were wasting the community's money by bringing these teasers instead of fixing the game.

Many community members were not happy with the video (Image via X/@BasedKingJohn)

Another user (X/@Clash_of_Glands) also expressed their disappointment complaining that the developer is not focusing on making the game better with balanced updates.

Some users asked for balanced changes (Image via X/@Clash_of_Glands)

While the community has shown mixed reactions, the Clash with Haaland event remains a hit for COC this football season.

Clash with Haaland event is live now in Clash of Clans

The Clash with Haaland event in COC went live on May 7, 2024, and since then, Clashers have been busy trying to complete the event to earn exciting rewards. The Clash with Haaladn medal event brings new time-limited troops and gives you a chance to earn medals and use them to exchange the new Spiky Ball Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King.

