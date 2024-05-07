Clash with Haaland Medal event rewards breakdown in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans' new Clash with Haaland Medal event went live on May 7, 2024, with a lot of rewards. Fans have been elated since Supercell announced COC's collaboration with superstar Erling Haaland this football season, especially regarding the time-limited troops, spells, and a new Epic Hero Equipment. There are plenty of event-exclusive decorative items and other rewards for both the free-to-play and pay-to-win gamers that also excites community.

This article will go over the complete Clash with Haaland Medal event rewards breakdown to help you decide whether you may want the Event Pass or not.

Clash with Haaland Medal event in Clash of Clans: Schedule and rewards breakdown

The Clash with Haaland Medal event in Clash of Clans arrived on May 7, 2024, and will continue until May 24, 2024. You must collect Footballs to progress via the free Medal progression path and unlock the lucrative rewards as you progress.

Here are all the rewards you can get from the free Medal progression path:

First reward: 100 Golden Boot Medals

Second reward: 15% Training Boost

Third reward: 1,000 Shiny Ores

Fourth reward: Giant Thrower (time-limited troop) unlocked

Fifth rewards: 150 Golden Boot Medals

Sixth reward: 30% Training Boost

Sevent reward: 1,200 Shiny Ores

Eighth reward: Yellow Card spell (time-limited troop) unlocked

Ninth reward: 350 Golden Boot Medals

Tenth reward: 15 Glowy Ores

11th reward: 1,300 Shiny Ores

12th reward: 15 Glowy Ores

13th reward: 400 Golden Boot Medals

14th reward: 30 Glowy Ores

15th reward: 1,500 Shiny Ores

16th reward: 100 Glowy Ores

17th reward: 450 Golden Boot Medals

18th reward: 45 Glowy Ores

19th reward: 500 Golden Boot Medals

20th reward: 150 Glowy Ores

21st reward: 550 Golden Boot Medals

22nd reward: 45 Glowy Ores

23rd reward: 600 Golden Boot Medals

24th reward: Footbal Camp (event-exclusive decorative item)

You can also get 1,560 Bonus Golden Boot Medals for continuing on the bonus progression path after completing the normal one in the Clash with Haaland Medal event.

While you can grab these rewards from the free progression path, you can get more along with all these if you buy the Event Pass for this Clash with Haaland Medal event in Clash of Clans.

Here are all the rewards you can get from buying the Event Pass in this event:

First reward: 20 Glowy Ores

Second reward: 500 Golden Boot Medals

Third reward: 20 Glowy Ores

Fourth reward: 1,050 Golden Boot Medals

Fifth reward: 30 Glowy Ores

Sixth reward: 500 Golden Boot Medals

Seventh reward: 30 Glowy Ores

Eighth reward: 1,050 Golden Boot Medals

Ninth reward: 40 Glowy Ores

Tenth reward: 500 Golden Boot Medals

11th reward: 40 Glowy Ores

12th reward: 10 Starry Ores

13th reward: 60 Glowy Ores

14th reward: Victory Milk (event-exclusive decorative item)

15th reward: 60 Glowy Ores

16th reward: 15 Starry Ores

17th reward: 70 Glowy Ores

18th reward: 600 Golden Boot Rewards

19th reward: 70 Glowy Ores

20th reward: 20 Starry Ores

21st reward: 80 Glowy Ores

22nd reward: 800 Golden Boot Medals

23rd reward: 80 Glowy Ores

24th reward: 35 Starry Ores

Overall, you can get a total of 4,660 Golden Boot Medals, 5,000 Shiny Ores, 400 Glowy Ores, Training Boosts, new time-limited troops and spells, and more from the free progression path.

However, you can get 6,560 Golden Boot Medals, 600 Glowy Ores, 80 Starry Ores, 5,000 Shiny Ores in total for buying the Event Pass for this event.

Spiky Ball Hero Equipment arrived with Clash with Haaland Medal event in COC (Image via Supercell)

Now if you only want to get the Epic Spiky Ball Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King, the free progression path will be more than enough for you. However, if you also want to buy the decorative items, and other assets like Ores from the Traders Shop, you will want to buy the Event Pass for those extra Golden Boot Medals. Buying the Event Pass can also help you get some Starry Ores.

