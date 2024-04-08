Clash of Clans leaks suggest upcoming balance changes and new building level

A new Clash of Clans leak has emerged, providing information regarding the upcoming update. The scheduled date for these updates has not been released yet but players can expect them to be introduced in the game after a short maintenance break in the coming days. This mentioned leak is mostly focused on the forthcoming stat changes to Rocket Balloons and Archer Tower.

This article highlights the details surrounding this leak, which was revealed by the professional YouTuber, iTzu [ENG] - Clash of Clans.

Buff to Rocket Balloon in Clash of Clans

Here's a breakdown of Rocket Balloon's buffs that will likely be implemented soon:

Level 10 Rocket Balloons: DPS (Damage Per Second) will increase from 276 to 285, and its Death Damage will rise from 600 to 650.

DPS (Damage Per Second) will increase from 276 to 285, and its Death Damage will rise from 600 to 650. Level 9 Rocket Balloons: Death damage will see a massive increase from 500 to 620, and DPS will rise from 256 to 280.

Death damage will see a massive increase from 500 to 620, and DPS will rise from 256 to 280. Level 8 Rocket Balloons: DPS will increase from 236 to 270, while death damage will surge from 400 to 580.

The rationale behind these changes becomes clearer when considering Supercell's upcoming plans. A leaked calendar from Supercell hints at a new Super Troop event centered around Rocket Balloons. This suggests that the buffs are intended to make Rocket Balloons more appealing and viable for players across different Clash of Clans Town Hall levels.

Nerf to Archer Tower

Archer Tower (Image via Supercell)

In addition to Rocket Balloon's buff, it is reported that there will be a minor nerf to regular Archer Towers, specifically affecting levels 16 and 17, with a reduction of 20 Hit Points (HP). These changes will affect the individual level of the Archer Tower and don't imply any changes to Town Hall 16.

New building levels

Attacking a village (Image via Supercell)

According to Itzu, Supercell's latest YouTube Shorts video contained advanced building levels and showcased updated building designs, including a modified Clan Castle. This suggests the introduction of a new building level, which will likely improve the storage capacity of that building.

Future speculations

Super Troops (Image via Supercell)

Looking beyond Rocket Balloons, speculation arises about future adjustments to other Super Troops. The streak of recent buffs, starting with the Super Dragon, raises questions about which Super Troop might receive attention next.

While some Super Troops like Super Wizards and Super Bowlers are already in a good position, others, such as Super Giant and Super Miner, could benefit from buffs or reworks to increase their relevance in the game.

