Clash of Clans Lunar New Year Event 2024: Gold Pass start date and time, hero skin events and more

Keeping up with traditions, Clash of Clans is gearing up for yet another exciting Lunar New Year event. Like every other year, 2024’s Lunar New Year is all set to bring in a multitude of exciting challenges and events for players to take part in.

By taking part in this year’s themed challenges and in-game resource collection events, players can get their hands on some exclusive rewards. This includes amazing offers on the Trader’s Shop, new-year-themed skins, hero equipment, and more.

Clash of Clans Lunar New Year Event Gold Pass start date and event rewards explored

Clash of Clans celebrates their customary Lunar New Year event every year around mid-January to mid-February, which coincides with the renewal of the Chinese calendar. Since this is the year of the dragon, according to it, the present event is also a dragon-themed one.

Clash of Clans already released a few Easter Eggs in January, hinting at the introduction of two new troops. The first is called Water Dragon, while the other is named Firecracker.

Since the Chinese New Year is on Saturday, February 10, this year, expect Clash of Clans to roll out the Lunar New Year event’s Gold Pass giveaway on that day.

You can also expect plenty of Gold Pass registration rewards honoring the celebrations. Among other things to look forward to are special skins, which include the LNY Champion skin in the Gold Pass and a warden skin for simply having a pass for the event.

Keep in mind that an official announcement is not out yet. Given the historical precedent, a February kick-off of the Lunar New Year Event is likely.

What else can we expect from Clash of Clans Lunar New Year Event 2024?

Apart from the introduction of two new troops, namely the Water Dragon and the Firecracker, there are a ton of new features, rewards, and additions that you can expect from the event.

Here is a consolidated list of potential changes and rewards you can expect:

The return of the Goblin Builder.

Addition of a super potion in the raid shop.

Addition of a Hammer of Hero or Book of Hero in the raid shop.

Ores added in raid shop.

New level for the Eagle Artillery.

The introduction of new spring traps.

New level for the Inferno Tower.

Exciting new types of equipment for existing troops, such as Archer Queen.

Please note that the rewards in the above-mentioned list are based on Eater Egg reveals and rumors circulating over the online forum.

So, this is the ripe time to prepare your clans, embrace the festive spirit, and welcome the Lunar New Year festivities with open arms.

