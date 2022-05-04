Clash of Clans monthly challenges, perks, and rewards for May 2022 revealed

Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer strategy battle game in which players attack and defend bases with Super troops, defenses, and heroes. Players need to use resources such as Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir to upgrade their base and troops. Supercell, the game's developer, is known for delivering monthly season challenges in which players can earn new hero skins as well as additional resources such as Gems, Gold, Elixir, and Magic Items.

Players can win unique rewards, hero skins, and resources by participating in the monthly season challenges for May. A free and paid Gold Pass is included in the May Season Challenge, which will allow players to earn rewards. This article will go over all of the benefits and rewards of the May 2022 Season Challenge in Clash of Clans.

May 2022 Season Challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Meet Mountain Golem, the second Clan Capital Mega Troop! Slow and ponderous, Mountain Golem packs a massive punch and does area splash damage when it attacks. It also has a special Crush ability that destroys Walls just by touching them! Meet Mountain Golem, the second Clan Capital Mega Troop! Slow and ponderous, Mountain Golem packs a massive punch and does area splash damage when it attacks. It also has a special Crush ability that destroys Walls just by touching them! https://t.co/cPBP7KSpag

Season Challenges are in-game tasks that players must complete to upgrade and enhance their equipment. Players with Town Hall level 7 or higher can participate in the Season Challenges. They are similar to Clan Games, only instead of the entire Clan winning, individual players obtain the rewards. Each challenge should be executed independently in the game.

May Season Challenges have the following in-game description:

"Complete individual challenges each season and get tremendously rare rewards!"

The May Season Challenge has two tiers: Silver and Gold. The first is free and open to everyone, while the Gold tier is a paid version with many more rewards. A few items, such as Extra Resource Storage and Hero Skin, are only available to Gold Pass members.

The May Season Challenge Special Hero skin belongs to Archer Queen. This time, developers have released the all-new 'Miner Queen' skin, which has a Miner hat and digging tool that looks like an Xbow. Players who complete all season challenges will receive the Miner Queen skin at 2600 points along with its special animation and effects.

May 2022 Season Challenge Rewards

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans May is for the Miner Queen ⛏️ and for a brand new Season of challenges! May is for the Miner Queen ⛏️ and for a brand new Season of challenges! https://t.co/FBmoR9RXRb

Players who earn 2600 challenge points and purchase the Gold Pass will be able to access all of the benefits, including the Book of Heroes, Miner Queen Hero Skin, resources, and more. The following are a few rewards from the May season challenges:

A maximum season bank of 25000000 Gold and Elixir, as well as 250000 Dark Elixir, is available to players.

Gold Pass holders will receive numerous other benefits, including a one-gem contribution, a 20% hero boost, a 20% training boost, and much more.

For completing the season challenge, players can gain a variety of additional Magic Items such as Potions, Books of Heroes, and Hammers.

Miner Queen is the new limited-edition hero skin for players.

Finally, the Clash of Clans May season challenge is an excellent way to acquire resources for base and army upgrades. By the end of the month, players should have completed all of the challenges to redeem all the rewards.

Edited by Mayank Shete