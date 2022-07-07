Clash of Clans monthly challenges, perks, and rewards for July 2022 revealed

In the online multiplayer strategy battle game Clash of Clans, players use troops, defensive buildings, and heroes to attack other bases and defend their own. To upgrade their base and troops, players must spend resources like elixir, gold, and dark elixir. The developers help players by releasing monthly season challenges.

These challenges help players obtain new hero skins as well as extra resources like magic items, gems, gold, and more. By completing the July monthly season challenges, players can earn special rewards, Archer Queen hero skin, and additional resources in the game. The July Season Challenge offers a free and premium Gold Pass that enables gamers to win rewards.

This article will explore the July Season Challenges in Clash of Clans, their rewards, and more.

July Monthly Season Challenges in Clash of Clans

Players can upgrade their base and troops by completing the Season Challenges in the game. The Season Challenges are available to players with Town Hall level 7 and higher. They are comparable to Clan Games, except the benefits go to individual players rather than the entire Clan.

The July Season Challenges in Clash of Clans are described as follows in the game:

"It's another new season stacked with amazing perks and rewards! Get the Summer Queen hero skin with this month's Gold Pass."

There are two levels in the July Season Challenge: Silver and Gold. The Gold tier is a paid variant with many more rewards and a unique hero skin, whereas the Silver tier is free and available to everyone. Only Gold Pass members have access to a few extra perks, including magic items and more seasonal chest storage.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Summer Vibes



Who is your favorite Summer Hero? Summer VibesWho is your favorite Summer Hero? ✨ Summer Vibes ✨ Who is your favorite Summer Hero? 😎 https://t.co/XOc0hX8kkd

Archer Queen is featured for the July Season Challenge's unique hero skin. This time, the developers have introduced the brand-new 'Summer Queen' skin that features beachwear and an Xbow that resembles an umbrella.

The in-game description of the Summer Queen hero skin is as follows:

"This Season's exclusive hero skin is Summer Queen! If you haven't unlocked Archer Queen yet the skin will be available for you to use when you do."

Since the Summer Barbarian, Summer Champion, and Summer Warden skins were already released in the June season of Clash of Clans, the new Archer Queen skin completes the set of Summer Hero skins. All season challenges must be completed in order to unlock the Summer Queen skin and its special effects, which cost 2600 points.

July Season Challenge rewards in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans 🏻 📸 July Season Challenges are here and we're ready to vacation in style with Summer Queen! July Season Challenges are here and we're ready to vacation in style with Summer Queen! 👸🏻💅 🍹 📸 https://t.co/an6YGMxtLE

The exclusive hero skin, magic items, extra resources, and other rewards are all available to players who score 2600 challenge points and buy the Gold Pass. The July Season Challenges provide the following benefits:

Players have access to a maximum season bank of 250000 Dark Elixir and 25000000 Gold and Elixir.

Gold Pass holders will get a one-gem donation ability, a 20% training boost, a 20% hero boost, and much more.

Players can earn a range of extra magic items including books, potions, hammers, and more by completing the July Season Challenges.

Players will also get the new gold limited-edition hero skin known as Summer Queen.

The July Season Challenges in Clash of Clans are a great way to get resources for base and army upgrades. To earn all the rewards, players must complete all the challenges by the end of the month.

