What are Rocket Balloons in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans players can upgrade some of their troops to a better and "super" version once they reach Town Hall level 11. Super troops are specially upgraded troops that are only available for a brief period. They are better versions of the base troops with special abilities.

One such troop is Rocket Balloon, a super version of the balloon troop in Clash of Clans.

A look at Rocket Balloon in Clash of Clans

In-game description of Rocket Balloon:

"Retrofitted with two carefully safety-inspected booster rockets, the Rocket Balloon gets a flying start to every battle!"

Rocket Balloon is a more powerful version of the balloon troop and can be boosted once the base troop balloon reaches a minimum of level 8. The Rocket Balloon has rockets attached to it, which gives it an increased speed for the first four seconds after deployment.

Besides having a higher speed, Rocket Balloons deal more damage when destroyed than normal balloons do.

It costs 25000 Dark Elixir to boost a balloon to a Rocket Balloon, which lasts for three days. The level of Rocket Balloon a user obtains is the same as their own base balloon level.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans The newest unit added to the growing roster of Super Troops: meet the Rocket Balloon! Retrofitted with two carefully safety-inspected booster rockets, the Rocket Balloon gets a flying start to every battle, with increased movement speed for the first 4 seconds! The newest unit added to the growing roster of Super Troops: meet the Rocket Balloon! Retrofitted with two carefully safety-inspected booster rockets, the Rocket Balloon gets a flying start to every battle, with increased movement speed for the first 4 seconds! https://t.co/i10E2iH1Uk

Rocket Balloons prioritize defensive structures above all other targets and bypass all other types of enemy buildings and troops while any defenses remain on the battlefield. They do not target Clan Castle troops even if they are under attack when there are defenses nearby.

They range from level 8-10, with room for further upgrades in the future.

Statistics of Rocket Balloon

Cost - 25000 Dark Elixir

Level Required - 8

Preferred Target - Defenses

Attack Type - Area Splash

Housing Space - 8

Movement Speed - 12

Attack Speed - 3 seconds

Range - 0.5 tiles

Death Damage Radius - 1.2 tiles

Special Ability - Boosters

Overall, Rocket Balloons in Clash of Clans are very efficient when using air attacks like LavaLoon or combinations including dragons and balloons. They further strengthen air attacks and are worth investing in.

Edited by Ravi Iyer