Clash of Clans server maintenance (October 20): All upcoming changes and more

Supercell made an unexpected announcement regarding Clash of Clans server maintenance on October 20, 2023, via their official X (formerly Twitter) page. They offered their sincere apologies for such late notice and informed players about some adjustments to the game. The break arrived during the ongoing Clash-O-Ween event, where gamers were busy trying different attack combinations with the Mashup Madness event-exclusive troops.
This article will detail all the adjustments and changes made in the brief Clash of Clans server maintenance of October 20, 2023.
All the upcoming changes after the Clash of Clans server maintenance
Clash of Clans server maintenance on October 20, 2023, has disrupted the gameplay of the community. As per the information, the maintenance break will be brief but will bring plenty of changes to the game, especially to the Mashup Madness event-exclusive troops, and the replays will also be affected. Below are all the announced changes.
Adjustments made to the special Mashup Madness troops
Barcher DPS
- Level 1: 36 > 40
- Level 2: 39 > 43
- Level 3: 42 > 47
- Level 4: 45 > 50
- Level 5: 49 > 54
- Level 6: 53 > 59
- Level 7: 57 > 63
- Level 8: 61 > 68
- Level 9: 65 > 72
- Level 10: 69 > 76
Hog Wizard Health
- Level 1: 215 > 248
- Level 2: 325 > 375
- Level 3: 435 > 501
- Level 4: 545 > 628
- Level 5: 655 > 754
- Level 6: 765 > 881
- Level 7: 875 > 1007
- Level 8: 985 > 1134
- Level 9: 1095 > 1260
- Level 10: 1205 > 1387
With Golem’s Big Boys DPS
- Level 1: 175 > 210
- Level 2: 195 > 234
- Level 3: 215 > 258
- Level 4: 235 > 282
- Level 5: 255 > 306
- Level 6: 275 > 330
- Level 7: 295 > 354
- Level 8: 315 > 378
- Level 9: 335 > 402
- Level 10: 355 > 426
Lavaloon Health
- Level 1: 1200 > 1080
- Level 2: 1750 > 1575
- Level 3: 2300 > 2070
- Level 4: 2850 > 2565
- Level 5: 3400 > 3060
- Level 6: 3950 > 3555
- Level 7: 4500 > 4050
- Level 8: 4950 > 4455
- Level 9: 5400 > 4860
- Level 10: 5850 > 5265
It is worth noting that the probability of the Grand Warden following your event-exclusive troops has also been adjusted.
Changes made in the Builder Base
Mine damage
- Level 1: 82 > 80
- Level 4: 111 > 110
- Level 5: 123 > 120
- Level 6: 136 > 130
- Level 7: 151 > 140
- Level 8: 168 > 150
- Level 9: 187 > 165
- Level 10: 206 > 180
Mega Mine damage
- Level 3: 305 > 300
- Level 4: 335 > 330
- Level 5: 370 > 360
- Level 6: 410 > 395
- Level 7: 450 > 430
- Level 8: 500 > 470
- Level 9: 555 > 510
- Level 10: 620 > 550
Besides, Supercell has also reduced the DPS of Tesla by 10%; the ability of Battle Machine has also been increased to three hits instead of two; and the HP of Night Witch has also been increased by 6%.
That is all the changes made in the latest Clash of Clans server maintenance. Check out our other articles for detailed guides to the ongoing Mashup Madness in Clash of Clans.