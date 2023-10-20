Clash of Clans server maintenance (October 20): All upcoming changes and more

Supercell made an unexpected announcement regarding Clash of Clans server maintenance on October 20, 2023, via their official X (formerly Twitter) page. They offered their sincere apologies for such late notice and informed players about some adjustments to the game. The break arrived during the ongoing Clash-O-Ween event, where gamers were busy trying different attack combinations with the Mashup Madness event-exclusive troops.

This article will detail all the adjustments and changes made in the brief Clash of Clans server maintenance of October 20, 2023.

All the upcoming changes after the Clash of Clans server maintenance

Expand Tweet

Clash of Clans server maintenance on October 20, 2023, has disrupted the gameplay of the community. As per the information, the maintenance break will be brief but will bring plenty of changes to the game, especially to the Mashup Madness event-exclusive troops, and the replays will also be affected. Below are all the announced changes.

Adjustments made to the special Mashup Madness troops

Barcher DPS

Barcher's got adjusted in the Clash of Clans server maintenance (Image via Supercell)

Level 1: 36 > 40

Level 2: 39 > 43

Level 3: 42 > 47

Level 4: 45 > 50

Level 5: 49 > 54

Level 6: 53 > 59

Level 7: 57 > 63

Level 8: 61 > 68

Level 9: 65 > 72

Level 10: 69 > 76

Hog Wizard Health

Level 1: 215 > 248

Level 2: 325 > 375

Level 3: 435 > 501

Level 4: 545 > 628

Level 5: 655 > 754

Level 6: 765 > 881

Level 7: 875 > 1007

Level 8: 985 > 1134

Level 9: 1095 > 1260

Level 10: 1205 > 1387

With Golem’s Big Boys DPS

With Golem in CoC (Image via Supercell)

Level 1: 175 > 210

Level 2: 195 > 234

Level 3: 215 > 258

Level 4: 235 > 282

Level 5: 255 > 306

Level 6: 275 > 330

Level 7: 295 > 354

Level 8: 315 > 378

Level 9: 335 > 402

Level 10: 355 > 426

Lavaloon Health

Level 1: 1200 > 1080

Level 2: 1750 > 1575

Level 3: 2300 > 2070

Level 4: 2850 > 2565

Level 5: 3400 > 3060

Level 6: 3950 > 3555

Level 7: 4500 > 4050

Level 8: 4950 > 4455

Level 9: 5400 > 4860

Level 10: 5850 > 5265

It is worth noting that the probability of the Grand Warden following your event-exclusive troops has also been adjusted.

Changes made in the Builder Base

Mine damage

Level 1: 82 > 80

Level 4: 111 > 110

Level 5: 123 > 120

Level 6: 136 > 130

Level 7: 151 > 140

Level 8: 168 > 150

Level 9: 187 > 165

Level 10: 206 > 180

Mega Mine damage

Level 3: 305 > 300

Level 4: 335 > 330

Level 5: 370 > 360

Level 6: 410 > 395

Level 7: 450 > 430

Level 8: 500 > 470

Level 9: 555 > 510

Level 10: 620 > 550

Besides, Supercell has also reduced the DPS of Tesla by 10%; the ability of Battle Machine has also been increased to three hits instead of two; and the HP of Night Witch has also been increased by 6%.

That is all the changes made in the latest Clash of Clans server maintenance. Check out our other articles for detailed guides to the ongoing Mashup Madness in Clash of Clans.