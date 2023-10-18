How to get 3000 Sour Elixir in Clash of Clans for free

Supercell has brought a Mashup Madness event for clashers with new troops, Sour Elixir in Clash of Clans, and plenty of amazing rewards to celebrate Clash-O-Ween. The builder in your home village has put some of your favorite troops together to create new ones who can help you win more. You can train these event-exclusive troops by farming the new elixirs and earning more amazing rewards.

Since farming this special elixir can earn you plenty of rewards, the burning question in the community is how to farm them faster. While Supercell says the only way to do so is to play more, a reliable X (formerly Twitter) account claims to be giving away 3000 Sour Elixir in Clash of Clans for free. Here is a step-by-step guide to availing of this offer.

Follow this guide to earn up to 3000 Sour Elixir and 150 Mashup Medals

An X account called Clash Ninja posted a link on October 17, 2023, that can help you boost the event's progress. All you need to do is click on this link, and you will get Sour Elixir for free. You can also earn Mashup Medals that you can trade at the Trader to earn magic items, hero skins, and more.

It is worth noting that the event will be live in the game until November 1, 2023. However, you can trade the medals for rewards for two more days, i.e., until November 3, 2023. You can learn more about the Mashup Madness event in Clash of Clans at this link.

Troops that you can train with Sour Elixir in Clash of Clans

All the new troops in Clash-O-Ween. (Image via Supercell)

There are four new event-exclusive troops you can train for battle with the Sour Elixir in Clash of Clans for free. These are Barcher, Lavaloon, Hog Wizard, and Golem Witch. The builder created these by mixing two different types of troops, and they have combined abilities, making them very effective in multiplayer battles.

However, it is worth noting that you need to unlock them to train them for the battles. They are available as Sour Elixir rewards, which follow a similar path to the Season Challenges.

The strategy-based game is one of Supercell’s most popular titles. Get Sour Elixir in Clash of Clans for free to earn more rewards in the Mashup Madness event that arrived in the game just after the October update.