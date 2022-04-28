Clash of Clans Spring 2022 update: Clan Capital, features, and more

As players might be aware, major Clash of Clans upgrades take place four times a year, in the spring, summer, autumn, and winter. These are essential upgrades that provide a bunch of new features such as new challenges, troops, structures, and more. The Spring 2022 update was revealed by the developers through a video on the official YouTube channel.

The update is being referred to as the biggest and finest updates in the history of the game. The spring update will add a slew of new features, including Clan Capital, raids, and more. This article will cover all of the new features that will be available in Clash of Clans after the Spring update.

Spring 2022 update in Clash of Clans: Clan Capital, Raids, and more

Clan Capital, which allows members of a clan to build and combat together, is the most recent addition to the game, arriving with the Spring update. Clan Capital will be divided into several districts. Each district base will have its own defenses and esthetics, according to reports. Each district will have its own district hall, which will function similarly to the town hall in the Clash of Clans bases.

Capital Gold in Clash of Clans can be used to upgrade the District Hall. Capital gold is mostly used to repair ruins and upgrade structures. The maximum level to which players can upgrade a building is determined by the level of their district hall, which is determined by the Capital Hall's maximum level.

Capital Peaks can be found at the summit of all districts. As soon as players enter the Capital, they will have access to Capital Peak. Capital Hall will be present in every Capital Peak. Upgrading your Capital Hall will unlock not only new structures and districts, but also new levels for the districts and buildings. Each district will also have its own set of terrains.

Only leaders and co-leaders have the unique ability to move buildings around in districts, giving each one a distinct appearance. Laboratories are not available in Clan Capital. Instead, when a player restores a ruin, additional spells and troops become available.

Raids in Clan Capital

Clan members not only have the opportunity to build together, but they also have the option to battle together. However, attacks can be difficult, and it may take several attacks to get to a 3-star on a district. However, damage from separate strikes is carried over. As a result, players must raid with the same troops and spells that are accessible to all members when the district hall in Clash of Clans is upgraded. Some of the highlights of the raid feature are:

Every weekend, players will participate in Clan Capital raids.

Raid matchmaking is determined by how far players have progressed in Clan Capital. For the attack, each district is divided into several tiers. To advance to the next layer, a clan must first wipe out all of the current layer's districts.

Clan members can also gain an extra attack if they three-star a district for the first time. Clan members will be immediately placed in the matchmaking queue for the following raid once a raid is completed.

Raid medals are given out for completing a certain amount of raids and can be used to buy products from weekly deals.

Finally, the Clan Capital update in Spring 2022 is expected to be the most significant in Clash of Clans' history. As a result, players should prepare themselves and their clanmates for the first raiding competition. The actual release date for the update is yet to be announced by the developers, although it is believed to be in May.

Edited by Mayank Shete