Clash of Clans Town Hall 13 Skelly Bats Lalo attack strategy: Army composition and step-by-step guide

Skelly Bats LaLo is one of the best air attack strategies in Clash of Clans which can be used both in multiplayer and clan war battles for easy three stars. As the name suggests, this attack strategy focuses on using Lava Hounds, Balloons, Skeleton spells, Bat spells, and random hybrid troops to clear the base.

Players should create a funnel for Lava Hounds and Balloons using heroes. Archer Queen and Barbarian King should be used initially to take down crucial defenses and clan castle troops.

In this article, we will explore more about Town Hall 13 Skelly Bats Lalo attack in Clash of Clans, its army composition, and a step-by-step guide to execute it successfully.

Army composition of Town Hall 13 Skelly Bats Lalo attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Army composition of Town Hall 13 Skelly Bats LaLo (Image via SuperCell)

Skelly Bats Bats LaLo is one of the best Town Hall 13 Balloon attack strategies in Clash of Clans. This attack focuses on using Archer Queen and Barbarian King together from the base corner to counter the enemy's clan castle troops and air attacking defenses like Scattershots.

Players can use hybrid troops like Valkyries, Golems, HeadHunters, Super Wall Breakers, and more to help heroes enter the base. Rage spells should be used to help troops clear the base core.

Once the funnel is created in the base, the LaLo strategy is used from the opposite side using Lava Hounds, Minions, and Balloons. Freeze spells are used to counter Eagle Artillery and Inferno Towers. Bat and Skeleton spells are used to take down the remaining defensive buildings.

The army composition of Clash of Clans Town Hall 13 Skelly Bats Lalo attack strategy is as follows:

2 Lava Hounds

24 Balloons

11 Minions

3 Headhunters

2 Super Goblins

1 Super Wall Breaker

1 Dragon Rider

1 Valkyrie

1 Golem

3 Archers

1 Rage spells

2 Haste spells

3 Skeleton spells

4 Bat spells

Dragon, Balloons, Freeze spells, and Stone Slammer (clan castle)

Players can change the army according to the base. If the base has a tile opening inside the base, then players can take some Invisible spells to clear the base core. Witches can be included in the army in case of open bases.

Step-by-step guide to using the Skelly Bats Lalo attack strategy

Use Lava Hounds, Grand Warden, Balloons, Minions, and Stone Slammer together (Image via SuperCell)

Following is the step-by-step guide to use Skelly Bats Lalo attack strategy in Clash of Clans:

Archer Queen and Barbarian King are dropped in one of the base corners. Players can use Super Goblins and Dragon Rider to help heroes clear outside buildings. Once the outside buildings are taken down, all the hybrid troops are dropped. Golem, Super Wall Breaker, Headhunters and Valkyrie are used with Archer Queen to enter the base core. Rage spell is used to help troops clear the enemy's clan castle troops and base core. The LaLo attack strategy is started from the opposite side of the base. Lava Hounds are dropped first as tanks with Balloons, Grand Warden Stone Slammer and Minions at the back to clear defenses. Haste spells should be used on Balloons to speed up their attack speed. Freeze spells should be used on Inferno Towers to protect Lava Hounds. Royal Champion and Skeleton spells should be used together from the other side of the base. All Bat spells are dropped in one of the corners to create a big army of Bats. These Bats directly attack defenses and can clear the remaining buildings.

Players should practice Town Hall 13 Skelly Bats Lalo attack strategy in multiplayer battles before using the same in clan wars. Correct deployment of troops is necessary to obtain three stars using this powerful attack strategy.

