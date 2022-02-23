Who is the best pet in Clash of Clans?

In Clash of Clans, pets act as support units for heroes and troops in battles. Available at Town Hall 14, pets can be assigned to heroes, one at a time. There are four pets in Clash of Clans at the moment - L.A.S.S.I, Electro Owl, Mighty Yak, and Unicorn, and each of them has special abilities of their own.

Like heroes, pets are immortal units that need to be summoned. In this article, players will learn about the best available pet in Clash of Clans - Unicorn.

A look at the best pet in Clash of Clans - Unicorn

The in-game description of Unicorn reads:

"Unicorns have severe trust issues, but overcoming them with love and patience is totally worth it. They'll heal up any minor or major scrapes as well as any Healer!"

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Mighty Companions for the Mightiest Heroes!



At Town Hall 14 you'll unlock the brand new Pet House, where you can manage your Pets, upgrade them, and assign one Pet to any of your Heroes! Each Pet has a special ability that will aid your Hero in battle. Introducing HERO PETSMighty Companions for the Mightiest Heroes!At Town Hall 14 you'll unlock the brand new Pet House, where you can manage your Pets, upgrade them, and assign one Pet to any of your Heroes! Each Pet has a special ability that will aid your Hero in battle. Introducing HERO PETS 🐾 Mighty Companions for the Mightiest Heroes!At Town Hall 14 you'll unlock the brand new Pet House, where you can manage your Pets, upgrade them, and assign one Pet to any of your Heroes! Each Pet has a special ability that will aid your Hero in battle. https://t.co/rHbNpTqvvQ

Unicorn is the fourth pet to be unlocked in Clash of Clans. It can be unlocked once a player upgrades their pet house to level 4. It prioritizes healing its assigned hero, unlike a healer, who heals all attacking units. Unlike healers, Unicorn can target both ground and air units. Unicorn prioritizes the hero it is paired with, and while active, Unicorn will follow the hero and heal them whenever possible.

Statistics of Unicorn

Preferred Healing Target - Hero

Healing Targets - Ground and Air

Effect Type - Single Target

Movement Speed - 16

Healing Speed - 1 second

Pet House Level Required - 4

Healing Range - 2.5 tiles

Special Ability - Personal Healer

Healer vs. Unicorn

Unicorn is a better choice when it comes to choosing between a healer and Unicorn because it acts as a personal healer for any hero without taking up housing space. In case of a healer, it takes 14 housing spaces to take a healer to battle, which can be used to store any other troop when a player assigns Unicorn to a hero.

Why Unicorn over other pets?

It is completely up to players to decide which pet to assign to which hero but when it comes to the hero benefiting from the pet. Unicorn provides the best support as it is able to act as a personal healer and jump over walls to further heal the hero. It saves space that one healer could have consumed in the army camp. Other pets might be a good option to support all troops in the overall attack, but Unicorn is the only pet that provides support directly to the hero.

Overall, Unicorn heals faster than a healer and can save up housing space equivalent to one healer (14). Another perk of Unicorn is that it can heal both air and ground units while a healer cannot.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by Mayank Shete